A dark background features a vibrant aurora borealis above event details for "Northern Lights Up For A Cure," with foreground elements showcasing a glow parade, poker run, and luminaria ceremony.
Ride for a Cure Northern Region

Hosted by

Ride for a Cure Northern Region

About this event

NORTHERN LIGHTS UP for a Cure

253 Van Buren Rd

Caribou, ME 04736, USA

July 31: Glow Parade Registration
$10

July 31: Each $10 Glow Parade registration comes with a bonus Poker Chip to trade for a BONUS CARD (mulligan) to be used during the poker ride.

August 1: Poker Ride Registration
$20

August 1: Poker Ride Registration comes with one (1) poker scorecard. Additional scorecards can be purchased separately.

August 1: Additional Poker Hands
$10

Additional poker hands can be purchased after the initial registration

August 1: Dance Registration (Per Person)
$10

Please join us Saturday Night for a Dance at the Caribou VFW. DJ Jake Ball will be playing music for us to enjoy

August 1: Luminaria
$5

You can purchase Luminaria in honor or in memory of loved ones affected by cancer.

Add a donation for Ride for a Cure Northern Region

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!