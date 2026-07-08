NORTHERN LIGHTS UP for a Cure

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About this event
July 31: Each $10 Glow Parade registration comes with a bonus Poker Chip to trade for a BONUS CARD (mulligan) to be used during the poker ride.
August 1: Poker Ride Registration comes with one (1) poker scorecard. Additional scorecards can be purchased separately.
Additional poker hands can be purchased after the initial registration
Please join us Saturday Night for a Dance at the Caribou VFW. DJ Jake Ball will be playing music for us to enjoy
You can purchase Luminaria in honor or in memory of loved ones affected by cancer.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!