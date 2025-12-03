Northern Nevada HOPES's ROC Raffle

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About this raffle
A charming pasta gift basket filled with everything you need for an easy, comforting pasta night. A cozy treat for anyone who loves a warm, delicious meal!
A delightful charcuterie gift basket featuring an assortment of savory bites and tasty treats, perfect for snacking, sharing, or creating a simple, elegant grazing moment.
A cozy coffee gift basket with delicious coffee and tasty treats, great for anyone who loves starting their day with a warm, comforting pick-me-up.
A relaxing self-care gift basket designed to bring a little calm and comfort to any day. Filled with simple treats that encourage rest, reflection, and a moment just for you.
A cozy holiday gift basket filled with fun puzzles, cookie making supplies, and other festive treats. Just right for a relaxing winter night at home. Whether you’re baking, puzzling, or unwinding with loved ones, this basket brings comfort, joy, and seasonal cheer all in one.
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