Northern Nevada Moses Project

Hosted by

Northern Nevada Moses Project

About this event

Northern Nevada Moses Project Golf Tournament

401 Fairway Blvd

Spring Creek, NV 89815, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Premier Logo placement on ALL Event signage and promotional materials.


Recognition during opening remarks and award ceremony.


Complimentary Foursome Entry


Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer gift bags.


Featured recognition on our website and social media.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Prominent Logo placement on Event signage'


Recognition during award ceremony.


Complimentary Twosome Entry


Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer gift bags.


Recognition on our website and social media.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Logo Placed at a Tee Box


Complimentary single golfer entry


Recognition on our website and social media.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Logo Placed at shared sponsor signage.


Recognition on our website and social media.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Signage at one Tee Box with your Business or Family Name.

Golf Tournament Entry
$100

Single person Tournament Entry

Add a donation for Northern Nevada Moses Project

$

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