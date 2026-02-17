Northern Nevada Moses Project Golf Tournament

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About this event
Premier Logo placement on ALL Event signage and promotional materials.
Recognition during opening remarks and award ceremony.
Complimentary Foursome Entry
Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer gift bags.
Featured recognition on our website and social media.
Prominent Logo placement on Event signage'
Recognition during award ceremony.
Complimentary Twosome Entry
Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer gift bags.
Recognition on our website and social media.
Logo Placed at a Tee Box
Complimentary single golfer entry
Recognition on our website and social media.
Logo Placed at shared sponsor signage.
Recognition on our website and social media.
Signage at one Tee Box with your Business or Family Name.
Single person Tournament Entry
$
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