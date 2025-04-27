Northern Nevada Moses Project

Hosted by

Northern Nevada Moses Project

About this event

"No - Show April Fool's Ball"

Anywhere You Like

I'm Not Coming Ticket
Pay what you can

Enjoy your favorite music!

Enjoy your favorite food!

Enjoy it with your favorite people in the comfort of your own home!

Black Tie Pajama Level
$100

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas in your home. Wear your favorite comfortable pajamas! Enjoy life!

I'm Too Tired For Real Events
$500

Get your name listed on our social media and website.

Ultimate Introverted Benefactor
$1,000

VIP Shout out! Mailed Thank you! Recognition on our social media and website.

Add a donation for Northern Nevada Moses Project

$

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