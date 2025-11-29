Northern Nevada Moses Project

Offered by

Northern Nevada Moses Project

Northern Nevada Moses Project's Shop

$10 Monetary Donation item
$10 Monetary Donation
$10

This $10 donation allows us to purchase 1 pair of gloves.

$25 Monetary Donation item
$25 Monetary Donation
$25

This donation allows us to purchase necessary toiletries and personal hygiene items for foster children in rural Northern Nevada.

$50 Monetary Donation item
$50 Monetary Donation
$50

This donation allows us to purchase a winter coat or gift card for gas.

$100 Monetary Donation item
$100 Monetary Donation
$100

This donation allows us to purchase warm winter clothing for one child.

$250 Monetary Donation item
$250 Monetary Donation
$250
$500
$500

Help us keep a foster child clothed through the year.

Any Donation Amount
Free

Help bring supplies and necessities to rural foster and guardianship families!

Add a donation for Northern Nevada Moses Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!