Northern Nevada Moses Project's Shop

This $10 donation allows us to purchase 1 pair of gloves.
This donation allows us to purchase necessary toiletries and personal hygiene items for foster children in rural Northern Nevada.
This donation allows us to purchase a winter coat or gift card for gas.
This donation allows us to purchase warm winter clothing for one child.
Help us keep a foster child clothed through the year.
Help bring supplies and necessities to rural foster and guardianship families!
