Northern NM Toy Drive's Silent Auction

Donated by Elevated Hair Co. This gift basket includes a 32 oz. Hydrapeak tumbler, Lavender scented shower steamers, A lip oil trio, Body lotion, Gold eye masks, Vanilla birthday cake shower gel, Hempz herbal body oil, Coconut Cream body oil, a Joico Hair Trio, A beanie, socks, and a bag of Girl Scout Thin Mints snaps!
This set includes 3 day passes to Pajarito Mountain for the 2025-2026 Season. Includes two hats and a set of coasters.
This set includes 2 day passes to Pajarito Mountain for the 2025-2026 Season. Includes a beanie and a water bottle
Includes 1 Carhartt button-up shirt. Size 2XL. One bottle of Oat Stout, One bottle of Indian Pale Ale, and One bottle of Oktoberfest. An Ornament, Magnets & Stickers also included.
Includes a gift certificate for a VIP table for 4, Cover for 4, and a $50 Gift Card for Beverages. Also includes a size L Dirty Bourbon T-shirt, hat, and whiskey accessories. Comes with a bottle of Woodford Reserve from Dirty Bourbon's private barrel and a set of 4 Jack Daniel's Christmas Ornaments.
Includes scents like NM Christmas, Holiday Soiree, Three Kings, and Christmas Dreams.
Includes a pair of fuzzy slippers, rejuvenating eye gels, coffee mug, and a gift certificate for complimentary nail art with any gel nail service.
Includes 3 jams & preserves from V's Organic Farms, BuenAvispa Honey, Cowboy Candy from the Little Co NM, Custom Slate coasters from Vigil Prints, and Elk Jerky from the Little Co NM
2 Custom 14x18 Paintings from Quinn Dimitroff Art
1 Hour cookie decorating class with up to 3 friends donated by Rissa's Baked Goods
4 rounds of golf with carts at Santa Fe Country Club. Can be used for 1 round for 4 people or 4 individual rounds.
1 hour of outdoor personal shooting with Tasha Trujillo-Madrid Photography
1 night stay for 2 people at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder. Includes a breakfast for two.
Includes 2 day passes & rentals for Stone Age Climbing Gym
Set of 4 Slate New Mexico themed Coasters & Charcuterie/Serving Board made by MurderBird Customs
Flavors include Shrunken Head, Ooga Booga, and Sasquatch Sweat
Includes one brush, A Fibreclinix Shampoo, Conditioner, and spray conditioner. One OSiS+ Hairspray.
Includes Kevin Murphy Shampoo & Conditioner, Repairing Shine Mist, Volumizer. Homemade Vanilla Extract. A texture comb, styling brush, and LABUBU mystery box.
Good for Botox, Chemical Peels, and Microneedling.
