Northern NM Toy Drive's Silent Auction

1615 Central Ave, Los Alamos, NM 87544, USA

Elevated Hair Co. Gift basket item
Elevated Hair Co. Gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Elevated Hair Co. This gift basket includes a 32 oz. Hydrapeak tumbler, Lavender scented shower steamers, A lip oil trio, Body lotion, Gold eye masks, Vanilla birthday cake shower gel, Hempz herbal body oil, Coconut Cream body oil, a Joico Hair Trio, A beanie, socks, and a bag of Girl Scout Thin Mints snaps!

Pajarito Mountain Ski Passes & Merch item
Pajarito Mountain Ski Passes & Merch
$100

Starting bid

This set includes 3 day passes to Pajarito Mountain for the 2025-2026 Season. Includes two hats and a set of coasters.

Pajarito Mountain Ski Passes & Merch item
Pajarito Mountain Ski Passes & Merch
$50

Starting bid

This set includes 2 day passes to Pajarito Mountain for the 2025-2026 Season. Includes a beanie and a water bottle

Piedra Blanca Brewing Co. item
Piedra Blanca Brewing Co.
$75

Starting bid

Includes 1 Carhartt button-up shirt. Size 2XL. One bottle of Oat Stout, One bottle of Indian Pale Ale, and One bottle of Oktoberfest. An Ornament, Magnets & Stickers also included.

Dirty Bourbon Gift Basket item
Dirty Bourbon Gift Basket
$175

Starting bid

Includes a gift certificate for a VIP table for 4, Cover for 4, and a $50 Gift Card for Beverages. Also includes a size L Dirty Bourbon T-shirt, hat, and whiskey accessories. Comes with a bottle of Woodford Reserve from Dirty Bourbon's private barrel and a set of 4 Jack Daniel's Christmas Ornaments.

Basket of Goat Milk Soap from Lively Faith Soap Co. item
Basket of Goat Milk Soap from Lively Faith Soap Co.
$15

Starting bid

Includes scents like NM Christmas, Holiday Soiree, Three Kings, and Christmas Dreams.

Gift Basket from Swatch Salon Nail Lounge item
Gift Basket from Swatch Salon Nail Lounge
$25

Starting bid

Includes a pair of fuzzy slippers, rejuvenating eye gels, coffee mug, and a gift certificate for complimentary nail art with any gel nail service.

Northern NM Gift Basket item
Northern NM Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes 3 jams & preserves from V's Organic Farms, BuenAvispa Honey, Cowboy Candy from the Little Co NM, Custom Slate coasters from Vigil Prints, and Elk Jerky from the Little Co NM

64 oz. Growler from Jemez Mountain Brewhouse item
64 oz. Growler from Jemez Mountain Brewhouse
$15

Starting bid

2 Custom Paintings from Quinn Dimitroff Art item
2 Custom Paintings from Quinn Dimitroff Art
$150

Starting bid

2 Custom 14x18 Paintings from Quinn Dimitroff Art

Gift Certificate for a 1 Hour Cookie Decorating Class item
Gift Certificate for a 1 Hour Cookie Decorating Class
$50

Starting bid

1 Hour cookie decorating class with up to 3 friends donated by Rissa's Baked Goods

$20 Gift Card to Boese Brother's Brewing Co. item
$20 Gift Card to Boese Brother's Brewing Co.
$10

Starting bid

4 Rounds of Golf at Santa Fe Country Club item
4 Rounds of Golf at Santa Fe Country Club
$100

Starting bid

4 rounds of golf with carts at Santa Fe Country Club. Can be used for 1 round for 4 people or 4 individual rounds.

$25 Gift Certificate from Desert Bloom Play Cafe item
$25 Gift Certificate from Desert Bloom Play Cafe
$10

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 1 drop-in childcare Dragonfly Playhouse item
Gift certificate for 1 drop-in childcare Dragonfly Playhouse
$50

Starting bid

1-hour Photoshoot with Tasha Trujillo-Madrid Photography item
1-hour Photoshoot with Tasha Trujillo-Madrid Photography
$50

Starting bid

1 hour of outdoor personal shooting with Tasha Trujillo-Madrid Photography

1-hour Photo Session with Apex Frame Media item
1-hour Photo Session with Apex Frame Media
$100

Starting bid

2 Night Stay at Wheeler Peak Lodge in Angel Fire, NM item
2 Night Stay at Wheeler Peak Lodge in Angel Fire, NM
$200

Starting bid

1 Night Stay for 2 people at Buffalo Thunder Resort item
1 Night Stay for 2 people at Buffalo Thunder Resort
$75

Starting bid

1 night stay for 2 people at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder. Includes a breakfast for two.

Set of 2 Day Passes to Stone Age Climbing Gym item
Set of 2 Day Passes to Stone Age Climbing Gym
$15

Starting bid

Includes 2 day passes & rentals for Stone Age Climbing Gym

Set of 4 New Mexico themed Coasters & Charcuterie Board item
Set of 4 New Mexico themed Coasters & Charcuterie Board
$25

Starting bid

Set of 4 Slate New Mexico themed Coasters & Charcuterie/Serving Board made by MurderBird Customs

Set of 3 Hot Sauces from Apicklelypse item
Set of 3 Hot Sauces from Apicklelypse
$10

Starting bid

Flavors include Shrunken Head, Ooga Booga, and Sasquatch Sweat

$50 Gift Card to Dr. Field Goods item
$50 Gift Card to Dr. Field Goods
$25

Starting bid

Venusto Hair Salon Gift Basket item
Venusto Hair Salon Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes one brush, A Fibreclinix Shampoo, Conditioner, and spray conditioner. One OSiS+ Hairspray.

Homemade Knitted Viking Hat item
Homemade Knitted Viking Hat
$50

Starting bid

Beauty Chem & Co. Gift Basket item
Beauty Chem & Co. Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes Kevin Murphy Shampoo & Conditioner, Repairing Shine Mist, Volumizer. Homemade Vanilla Extract. A texture comb, styling brush, and LABUBU mystery box.

$100 Gift Card to Pig & Fig item
$100 Gift Card to Pig & Fig
$50

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate to Venusto Salon item
$200 Gift Certificate to Venusto Salon
$100

Starting bid

Good for Botox, Chemical Peels, and Microneedling.

