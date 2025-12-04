Northern NV COPS's Christmas Raffle 2025

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FOX Factory Fork! A great gift for the bicycle rider in your life- this gift is NOT for motorcycles. Fox Factory located in Spanish Springs is well known for its high performance suspension products! With this certificate, you must contact FOX and set up an appointment to bring in your bicycle for a full Fox setup. This prize does exclude the 40 shock. This prize ranges from $895 - $2995 depending on what setup you choose.
A family 4 pack of ALL ACCESS gift cards to Coconut Bowl in Sparks, Nevada! Each all access pass includes unlimited use of attractions like laser tag, jungle karts, and bowling, plus a set amount of arcade credits. Price varies depending on the day of use.
Hot Air Balloon Rode for 2! Fly at sunrise with Best Reason Ever Ballooning! You will receive a gift certificate and will be responsible to contact Best Reason Ever Ballooning to set up your ride - This is a weather dependent sport.
Got someone in your family that LOVES Virginia City? We have a great basket that includes 2 t-shirts (size medium and xl) and 1 sweatshirt (2XL) for The Bucket of Blood Saloon!
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