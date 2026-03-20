Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts's Silent Auction

Let's Go See A Show! Your sponsorship supports access to a fun night out while promoting the arts in our community.



This program combines the thrill of a captivating show with the joy of great company. Each package includes transportation, a delicious dinner, and a ticket to a spectacular production—whether it’s a Broadway hit, a mesmerizing dance performance, or an enchanting concert.

​

Gather your friends or meet fellow theatre enthusiasts as we embark on a cultural adventure. With convenient transportation and carefully selected dining options, all you need to do is relax and enjoy the experience.

​

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enrich your love for the arts while saving money. Let’s make memories together—dinner, a show, and a night to remember await you!

Let's Go See A Show! Your sponsorship supports access to a fun night out while promoting the arts in our community.



This program combines the thrill of a captivating show with the joy of great company. Each package includes transportation, a delicious dinner, and a ticket to a spectacular production—whether it’s a Broadway hit, a mesmerizing dance performance, or an enchanting concert.

​

Gather your friends or meet fellow theatre enthusiasts as we embark on a cultural adventure. With convenient transportation and carefully selected dining options, all you need to do is relax and enjoy the experience.

​

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enrich your love for the arts while saving money. Let’s make memories together—dinner, a show, and a night to remember await you!