Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
stay for up to 6 people at Upper Hay Getaway, a private lakefront lodging experience any time in 2026*.
(*excludes holidays. Not redeemable for cash. Dates subject to availability.)
This gift certificate entitles the bearer to a 2-night stay for up to 6 people at Upper Hay Getaway, a private lakefront lodging experience any time in 2026*.
(*excludes holidays. Not redeemable for cash. Dates subject to availability.)
Starting bid
Poplar wood
Engraved with MN State Park Names
Donated by:
Fourty7th Parallel
47thparallel.com
Lisa Carpentier
12" Minnesota State Park Wall Hanging
Poplar wood
Engraved with MN State Park Names
Donated by:
Fourty7th Parallel
47thparallel.com
Lisa Carpentier
Starting bid
Sail Away
Juanita Tatum
Mixed media on canvas
17”x21”
Sail Away is a peaceful abstract that explores movement, release, and quiet transition. Soft layers of color and textures drift across the surface like calm water and open sky.
The piece captures a moment of stillness within motion, the act of slowly letting go as well as an invitation to allow yourself to drift, breathe, and be open to new possibilities.
Sail Away
Juanita Tatum
Mixed media on canvas
17”x21”
Sail Away is a peaceful abstract that explores movement, release, and quiet transition. Soft layers of color and textures drift across the surface like calm water and open sky.
The piece captures a moment of stillness within motion, the act of slowly letting go as well as an invitation to allow yourself to drift, breathe, and be open to new possibilities.
Starting bid
sparkle, shine and celebrate the season together. Dressed to impress our Penguin families are invited to join us for a night of dancing, snacks and fun with friends. Sponsors help create a magical evening for guests while supporting local theatre programming.
The Snowflake Ball is for our Penguin Families to sparkle, shine and celebrate the season together. Dressed to impress our Penguin families are invited to join us for a night of dancing, snacks and fun with friends. Sponsors help create a magical evening for guests while supporting local theatre programming.
Starting bid
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Ice Cream!
Help us sponsor the Ice Cream Fundraising Party. Your support helps us raise funds while families enjoy treats, games, and a fun theatrical atmosphere.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Ice Cream!
Help us sponsor the Ice Cream Fundraising Party. Your support helps us raise funds while families enjoy treats, games, and a fun theatrical atmosphere.
Starting bid
Your sponsorship helps bring this immersive theatrical experience to life for our audience. A murder mystery party is an interactive social game where guests roleplay characters—including suspects and a murderer—to solve a fictional homicide over the course of an evening. Combining elements of theater and deduction, participants often dress in costume, analyze clues, and converse in character to identify the culprit before the solution is revealed. Your sponsorship will help...
Your sponsorship helps bring this immersive theatrical experience to life for our audience. A murder mystery party is an interactive social game where guests roleplay characters—including suspects and a murderer—to solve a fictional homicide over the course of an evening. Combining elements of theater and deduction, participants often dress in costume, analyze clues, and converse in character to identify the culprit before the solution is revealed.
Starting bid
Let's Go See A Show! Your sponsorship supports access to a fun night out while promoting the arts in our community.
This program combines the thrill of a captivating show with the joy of great company. Each package includes transportation, a delicious dinner, and a ticket to a spectacular production—whether it’s a Broadway hit, a mesmerizing dance performance, or an enchanting concert.
Gather your friends or meet fellow theatre enthusiasts as we embark on a cultural adventure. With convenient transportation and carefully selected dining options, all you need to do is relax and enjoy the experience.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enrich your love for the arts while saving money. Let’s make memories together—dinner, a show, and a night to remember await you!
Let's Go See A Show! Your sponsorship supports access to a fun night out while promoting the arts in our community.
This program combines the thrill of a captivating show with the joy of great company. Each package includes transportation, a delicious dinner, and a ticket to a spectacular production—whether it’s a Broadway hit, a mesmerizing dance performance, or an enchanting concert.
Gather your friends or meet fellow theatre enthusiasts as we embark on a cultural adventure. With convenient transportation and carefully selected dining options, all you need to do is relax and enjoy the experience.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enrich your love for the arts while saving money. Let’s make memories together—dinner, a show, and a night to remember await you!
Starting bid
Lights down, glow sticks up! This high-energy event combines music, fun, and community spirit while supporting our theatre programs.
Starting bid
comedy and spontaneous fun. ComedySportz is improvised comedy played like a sport. Two teams of actors try try to out perform each other in improv games and scenes. The audience is part of the match by giving out suggestions, voting to award points, and even getting to volunteer on the playing field!
ComedySportz is rated E for Everyone!
Perfect for nights out with colleagues, family, friends, and date nights
Sponsors help deliver a night of family-friendly comedy and spontaneous fun.
ComedySportz is improvised comedy played like a sport. Two teams of actors try try to out perform each other in improv games and scenes. The audience is part of the match by giving out suggestions, voting to award points, and even getting to volunteer on the playing field!
ComedySportz is rated E for Everyone!
Perfect for nights out with colleagues, family, friends, and date nights.
Starting bid
Be part of the excitement as we unveil our upcoming season. Sponsors help us celebrate the future of theatre in our community while gaining visibility with loyal patrons.
Starting bid
A lively twist on traditional bingo featuring live music and audience participation. Sponsorship supports an evening of entertainment that brings the community together.
Starting bid
An intimate evening of music and performance showcasing talented local artists. Sponsors help highlight incredible performers while supporting the arts.
An intimate evening of music and performance showcasing talented local artists. Sponsors help highlight incredible performers while supporting the arts.
Starting bid
sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.
Help bring the magic of live theatre to our stage. This sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.
Starting bid
sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.
Help bring the magic of live theatre to our stage. This sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.
Starting bid
sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.
Help bring the magic of live theatre to our stage. This sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.
Starting bid
Help bring the magic of live theatre to our stage. This sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.
Help bring the magic of live theatre to our stage. This sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.
Starting bid
Help bring the magic of live theatre to our stage. This sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.ip will help...
Help bring the magic of live theatre to our stage. This sponsorship supports the production of one of our upcoming shows—covering costumes, sets, lighting, and opportunities for performers of all ages and abilities to shine. Your support helps keep the arts thriving in our community while creating unforgettable experiences for both performers and audiences.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!