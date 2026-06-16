Northgate Co-op's Silent Auction (copy)

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Starting bid
Enjoy a visit to one of Buffalo’s premier cultural destinations with 2 admission passes to the AKG Art Gallery. Explore an impressive collection of modern and contemporary art, rotating exhibitions, and timeless works from around the world in a beautifully designed space that invites reflection and discovery!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a refreshing treat with a $25 gift certificate to Aloha Lemonade! They're a family-owned business and homeschoolers! Known for their refreshing handcrafted lemonades and tropical flavors, Aloha Lemonade is sure to brighten your day! The gift certificate is good until 2027. Check their website or Facebook for their event calendar to find out when you can redeem!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Breathe easier everywhere you go with this premium Azuna odor eliminator & air freshener bundle, proudly made right here in Buffalo. Featuring the powerful 24 oz gel pouch for large spaces, 1 sleek glass jar for beautiful display, and 1 car air freshener for freshness on the go, this set will keep your home and car feeling clean and refreshed! Total value of these 3 items is $116.
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Take a gardening journey across the globe with this unique Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds collection featuring 14 seed packets with varieties from China, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Italy, Russia, Japan, Poland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. From flavorful herbs and distinctive vegetables to beautiful flowering plants, this international assortment offers the opportunity to explore gardening traditions and heirloom varieties from around the world!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Bring color, flavor, and abundance to your garden with this vibrant collection of Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds. The Rainbow Harvest consists of 14 seed packets of assortment blends striking vegetables, herbs, and flowers—ranging from bold basils and decorative celosia to richly colored squash, greens, and heirloom pumpkins. This collection offers a rewarding mix of edible and ornamental varieties that grow into a truly beautiful seasonal harvest!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Take home the magic of Letchworth State Park with this souvenir package from Balloons Over Letchworth. This bundle includes a branded T-shirt (size L), 2 Christmas ornaments (one to keep and one to share with a friend!), and a delicious sparkling Finger Lakes grape juice with four cups. Total value is $67!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Enjoy a visit to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, a world-class destination featuring dinosaur fossils, ancient life exhibits, wildlife displays, and interactive science experiences. A wonderful outing for families, students, and anyone curious about the natural world. The total value of these 4 tickets is $98!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
You'll love this 20" Blow Molded Patio Bench from Confer Plastics in North Tonawanda. It's perfect blend of style and comfort, and will be a great addition to your outdoor living space!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Confer Plastics in North Tonawanda has donated a second 20" Blow Molded Patio Bench today! These benches are a great size, and are very comfortable!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Introducing the perfect addition to your outdoor space – the Confer Plastics Patio Table and 4 Stools. Made with high-quality blow-molded plastic, this furniture set is stylish and built to last!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Bring home all 3 books in Leah Boden’s Tales of Boldness and Faith series - beautiful, uplifting stories that weave history, imagination, and courage together. These books celebrate lives marked by conviction, resilience, and quiet bravery - Sarah Forbes Bonetta, C.S. Lewis, and Charlotte Mason. PLUS, Leah Boden will be personally signing all 3 books for the winning bidder and mailing them directly to you after the sale!
Starting bid
Nourish your mind and soul with a 12-month subscription to The Mind Gallery with Leah Boden (author of Modern Miss Mason). Rooted in the Charlotte Mason tradition, this beautiful online community invites women to explore faith, literature, poetry, music, and art together. With book discussions, live gatherings, and dedicated writing sessions, this would be a thoughtful gift for homeschool moms and lifelong learners. Winner will be connected with Leah via email after the sale to receive their membership.
Starting bid
Expand your home library with a $50 gift certificate to Living Book Press, a publisher dedicated to bringing timeless, character-rich books back into print. Choose from classic literature, living books, nature study resources, history titles, and family read-alouds that inspire a love of learning. Living Book Press is made by homeschoolers, for homeschoolers.
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
A thoughtfully curated donation from Living Book Press, this bundle brings together a rich collection of living books designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and wonder across several subjects - nature study, geography, drawing, and poetry! Total value is $74.
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Enjoy a handcrafted cutting board set made by Mr. Brian, one of our NorthGate homeschool dads and a skilled carpenter. This one-of-a-kind set features a Buffalo skyline–shaped cutting board, along with a thoughtfully curated collection of serving pieces including a wooden spoon, serving spoon, cheese knife, and cake knife. Blending craftsmanship and function, it’s perfect for entertaining, gifting, or adding a touch of local artistry to any kitchen!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Enjoy four 30-minute private piano lessons at the DesJardins home in Williamsville. James DesJardins is one of our NorthGate homeschool dads. He's also a public school music teacher, church musician, and experienced piano instructor. Suitable for beginner or experienced pianists alike!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Get outside and make memories together! This Family Registration for an Outside Chronicles Hiking Challenge gives your family access to a season of adventure across Western New York. This certificate is good for up to 1 year. Registering for this challenge will give you trails and challenges to complete, and you'll receive patches and stickers in the mail when you finish. The family registration covers up to 4 people. You'll also receive 2 Ozark Trail hiking hats. (Value $93)
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Discover the hidden stories of Western New York on a private guided hike with naturalist and outdoor educator Mike Radomski of Outside Chronicles. Perfect for families, homeschool groups, or nature-loving friends, this exclusive experience for up to 12 people combines hiking, local history, ecology, and outdoor exploration. You'll also receive 3 Ozark Trail hiking hats. (Value $282)
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Celebrate your love of books with this “Read More Books” pennant and 1 double-sided tote bag, perfect for your library visits! Buffalo's own, Oxford Pennant, generously donated these items to us! The total value of this basket is $64.
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Starting bid
Explore the history and legacy of music’s most iconic artists with 2 admission tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. This world-class museum features interactive exhibits, legendary memorabilia, and immersive displays celebrating the greatest moments in rock history! Perfect for music lovers of all ages!
Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!