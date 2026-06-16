Northgate Co-op's Silent Auction (copy)

Breathe easier everywhere you go with this premium Azuna odor eliminator & air freshener bundle, proudly made right here in Buffalo. Featuring the powerful 24 oz gel pouch for large spaces, 1 sleek glass jar for beautiful display, and 1 car air freshener for freshness on the go, this set will keep your home and car feeling clean and refreshed! Total value of these 3 items is $116.



Please note: We are unable to ship auction items. All items must be picked up in person at NorthGate Christian Community. By placing a bid, you acknowledge that you are responsible for arranging pickup by June 30th.