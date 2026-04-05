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About this event
Sign up for the 2026 Northside 4th of July Parade.
Note that most groups fall in the general category. If you can cover all or part of your group's fees, PLEASE DO.
City-imposed fees to continue delivering this parade are still on the rise. Every entry and dollar contributes to the sustainability of our beloved annual celebration.
Our production of this parade makes every effort to be inclusive and never wishes to see an entry deterred by fee amounts.
Unfortunately, the fees we’re charged to continue this parade’s legacy have become a significant barrier to our sustainability. If the $50 general fee is a financial barrier/burden to your non-profit or community group, we can relate and offer this alternative.
Thank you for your interest in participating in our parade and for understanding!
Note: this option is not available for for-profit businesses or political campaigns.
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