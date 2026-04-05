Northside 4th of July Parade

Our production of this parade makes every effort to be inclusive and never wishes to see an entry deterred by fee amounts.





Unfortunately, the fees we’re charged to continue this parade’s legacy have become a significant barrier to our sustainability. If the $50 general fee is a financial barrier/burden to your non-profit or community group, we can relate and offer this alternative.





Thank you for your interest in participating in our parade and for understanding!





Note: this option is not available for for-profit businesses or political campaigns .



