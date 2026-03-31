Northview High School Senior All Night Party
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Northview High School Senior All Night Party

About this event

Sales closed

Northview Senior All Night Party's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3666 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525, USA

Dinks and Dingers $100 2-hour rental item
Dinks and Dingers $100 2-hour rental
$40

Starting bid

Angel Blessings | Offset Print 18x24 | Signed and Numbered item
Angel Blessings | Offset Print 18x24 | Signed and Numbered
$50

Starting bid

Angel Blessings | Offset Print 18x24 | Signed and Numbered item
Angel Blessings | Offset Print 18x24 | Signed and Numbered
$50

Starting bid

Angel Blessings | Offset Print 18x24 | Signed and Numbered item
Angel Blessings | Offset Print 18x24 | Signed and Numbered
$50

Starting bid

Whitecaps bundle item
Whitecaps bundle
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to West Michigan Whitecaps baseball game. Box seats valid for any game through 9/30/26. Whitecaps hat and magnetic schedule. 

Main Event Bundle item
Main Event Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Water bottle, golf ball and tees, lanyard, $10 free game play, 1 free laser tag game, 5 hours free bowling, 5 passes for 2 free kids games

Urban You Basket item
Urban You Basket
$200

Starting bid

Deluxe signature facial and 30 units of Daxxify, Foam cleaner, overnight cream, biocellulose masque and makeup bag

Ready for summer fun! item
Ready for summer fun!
$20

Starting bid

$50 south beach sun gift card and Oomf sunglasses

Great lakes glow golf item
Great lakes glow golf
$20

Starting bid

Family 4 pack worth $70

Great lakes glow golf item
Great lakes glow golf
$20

Starting bid

Family 4 pack worth $70

Opalescence item
Opalescence
$40

Starting bid

Opalescence home advanced

Pottery lane basket item
Pottery lane basket
$20

Starting bid

$45 pottery lane gift card and mug

Exercise Bike item
Exercise Bike
$50

Starting bid

Merach recumbent exercise bike with smart bluetooth

BBQ Set WITH grill item
BBQ Set WITH grill item
BBQ Set WITH grill
$100

Starting bid

Grill not pictured* Will update once we have a picture.

Brand new grill, mission bbq set with sauces, spices and free sandwiches, jerky, $25 gift card to the grilling company

Northview Pub Table item
Northview Pub Table
$150

Starting bid

Custom made Northview pub table with whiskey barrel top and Metal base.

Celebration cinema basket item
Celebration cinema basket
$50

Starting bid

4 movie passes, $25 gift card and popcorn bucket with refills through Sept 1, 2026.

Fredrik Meijer Gardens Passes item
Fredrik Meijer Gardens Passes
$30

Starting bid

One-time admission for up to two adults and two children, a value of $88.

Civic theater tickets item
Civic theater tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two-Ticket Voucher Donation for the Civic Theater before June 28, 2026

Acapulco gift card $100 item
Acapulco gift card $100
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Acapulco on East Beltline

Insulated coffee mugs item
Insulated coffee mugs
$5

Starting bid

2 Brookstone insulated coffee mugs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!