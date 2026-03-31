Northview Senior All Night Party's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 tickets to West Michigan Whitecaps baseball game. Box seats valid for any game through 9/30/26. Whitecaps hat and magnetic schedule.
Starting bid
Water bottle, golf ball and tees, lanyard, $10 free game play, 1 free laser tag game, 5 hours free bowling, 5 passes for 2 free kids games
Starting bid
Deluxe signature facial and 30 units of Daxxify, Foam cleaner, overnight cream, biocellulose masque and makeup bag
Starting bid
$50 south beach sun gift card and Oomf sunglasses
Starting bid
Family 4 pack worth $70
Starting bid
Family 4 pack worth $70
Starting bid
Opalescence home advanced
Starting bid
$45 pottery lane gift card and mug
Starting bid
Merach recumbent exercise bike with smart bluetooth
Starting bid
Grill not pictured* Will update once we have a picture.
Brand new grill, mission bbq set with sauces, spices and free sandwiches, jerky, $25 gift card to the grilling company
Starting bid
Custom made Northview pub table with whiskey barrel top and Metal base.
Starting bid
4 movie passes, $25 gift card and popcorn bucket with refills through Sept 1, 2026.
Starting bid
One-time admission for up to two adults and two children, a value of $88.
Starting bid
Two-Ticket Voucher Donation for the Civic Theater before June 28, 2026
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Acapulco on East Beltline
Starting bid
2 Brookstone insulated coffee mugs
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