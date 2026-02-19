Washington Shakespearean Festival

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Washington Shakespearean Festival

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Northwest Brewers Supply Skagit Valley Renaissance "Faire du Well" Special Ticket Offer

SATURDAY One Person, One Day. Parking Extra item
SATURDAY One Person, One Day. Parking Extra item
SATURDAY One Person, One Day. Parking Extra
$10.87

Come Enjoy! Stroll into the Fairgrounds and enjoy a lovely Saturday with Feasting, our "Pursued by a Beer" Garden, Minstrels, Comedy, Shakespeare, and more.
This ticket is good for Saturday Only, June 13, 2026. Parking Extra. (Other options available below) You may buy multiple tickets at this time. Just tick up the counter to cover family and friends. Children under 10 = Free.

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $0.87/$10.87 total.

SUNDAY One Person, One Day. Parking Extra item
SUNDAY One Person, One Day. Parking Extra item
SUNDAY One Person, One Day. Parking Extra
$10.87

Come Enjoy! Stroll into the Fairgrounds and enjoy a lovely Sunday (our final day) with Feasting, our "Pursued by a Beer" Garden, Minstrels, Comedy, Shakespeare, and more.
This ticket is good for Sunday Only, June 14, 2026. Parking Extra. (Other options available below) You may buy multiple tickets at this time. Just tick up the counter to cover family and friends. Children under 10 = Free.

ALL WEEKEND One Person, TWO Days. Parking Extra item
ALL WEEKEND One Person, TWO Days. Parking Extra item
ALL WEEKEND One Person, TWO Days. Parking Extra
$16.31

Come Enjoy! Stroll into the Fairgrounds BOTH DAYS with Feasting, our "Pursued by a Beer" Garden, Minstrels, Comedy, Shakespeare, and more.
This ticket is good for BOTH DAYS, June 13-14, 2026. Parking Extra. (Other options available below) You may buy multiple tickets at this time. Just tick up the counter to cover family and friends. Children under 10 = Free.

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $1.37/$16.31 total.

PARKING PASS: One Car item
PARKING PASS: One Car
$10.87

Good for the Day of your Ticket.
One Vehicle (No RV's over 15'. No Trailers.)
Motorcycles/Scooters/Bicycles Free.
Cars with Handicapped Certification are Free as well.

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $0.87/$10.87 total.

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