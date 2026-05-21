Northwest Country Music Association, Inc.

Offered by

Northwest Country Music Association, Inc.

About the memberships

NW-CMA Memberships

Patron
$40

Valid until July 16, 2027

👏 PATRON For fans and supporters of live music

Support the mission of NW-CMA and help us promote and recognize local and regional artists.

✔ Full voting rights

✔ Access to member discounts

✔ Be part of growing the Northwest music community

Professional
$50

Valid until July 16, 2027

🎤 PROFESSIONAL MEMBER For working artists and musicians

Designed for performers who want to be actively involved in the NW-CMA community and awards process. We will share and promote your events including paid advertising.

✔ Enhanced promotion of your live and recorded music

✔ Full voting rights

✔ Access to member-only discounts

Note: Each band member must hold their own membership to receive full benefits.

Venue
$100

Valid until July 16, 2027

🎶 MUSIC VENUE For venues that support live music

Get your venue in front of more fans and artists across the region - we will share and promote your live music events including paid ads.


✔ Priority inclusion in NW-CMA social media posts

✔ Featured placement in paid social media advertising (region-specific)

✔ Connection to a growing network of artists and fans

✔ Full voting rights

✔ Access to member-only discounts

Sponsor
$250

Valid until July 16, 2027

⭐ SPONSOR For businesses and organizations looking to support and promote live music.


✔ Full voting rights

✔ Access to member-only discounts

✔ Placement on NW-CMA social media pages

✔ Logo Inclusion at NW-CMA events

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!