NW-CMA Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 16, 2027
👏 PATRON For fans and supporters of live music
Support the mission of NW-CMA and help us promote and recognize local and regional artists.
✔ Full voting rights
✔ Access to member discounts
✔ Be part of growing the Northwest music community
Valid until July 16, 2027
🎤 PROFESSIONAL MEMBER For working artists and musicians
Designed for performers who want to be actively involved in the NW-CMA community and awards process. We will share and promote your events including paid advertising.
✔ Enhanced promotion of your live and recorded music
✔ Full voting rights
✔ Access to member-only discounts
Note: Each band member must hold their own membership to receive full benefits.
Valid until July 16, 2027
🎶 MUSIC VENUE For venues that support live music
Get your venue in front of more fans and artists across the region - we will share and promote your live music events including paid ads.
✔ Priority inclusion in NW-CMA social media posts
✔ Featured placement in paid social media advertising (region-specific)
✔ Connection to a growing network of artists and fans
✔ Full voting rights
✔ Access to member-only discounts
Valid until July 16, 2027
⭐ SPONSOR For businesses and organizations looking to support and promote live music.
✔ Full voting rights
✔ Access to member-only discounts
✔ Placement on NW-CMA social media pages
✔ Logo Inclusion at NW-CMA events
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!