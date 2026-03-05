Northwest FC: Historic World Cup Balls Raffle

* Winner chosen during World Cup Final on July 19th. We will announce the winner during halftime of the game during NWFC's World Cup Watch Party. *





This collector's set includes 15 replica match balls from the 1970 through 2026 World Cups.





Each ball has a textured surface, engineered for flight stability and precision, while the thermal bonded construction is designed for more predictable trajectory, a reliable touch and reduced water uptake, suitable for playing in diverse conditions.



Built with a high-quality cover, backing and bladder for performance and durability, the balls are certified FIFA Quality Pro, the highest FIFA rating for weight, water uptake, shape and size retention.