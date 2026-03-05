Northwest FC: Historic World Cup Balls Raffle

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About this raffle
1974 Telstar Durlast, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Germany
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on April 12.
1978 Tango Durlast, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Argentina.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on April 19.
1982 Tango Espana official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Spain
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on April 26.
1986 Azteca official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Mexico
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 3.
1990 Etrusco Unico, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Italy.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 10.
1994 Questra, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in U.S.A.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 17.
1998 Tricolore, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in France.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 24.
2002 Fevernova, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Japan.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 31.
2006 Teamgeist, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Germany.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on June 7.
2010 Jabulani, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in South Africa.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on June 14.
2014 Brazuca, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Brazil.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on June 21.
2018 Telstar 18, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in France.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on June 28.
2022 Al Rihla, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Qatar.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on July 5.
2026 Trionda, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico.
Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.
Winner for this ball will be drawn on July 12.
* Winner chosen during World Cup Final on July 19th. We will announce the winner during halftime of the game during NWFC's World Cup Watch Party. *
This collector's set includes 15 replica match balls from the 1970 through 2026 World Cups.
Each ball has a textured surface, engineered for flight stability and precision, while the thermal bonded construction is designed for more predictable trajectory, a reliable touch and reduced water uptake, suitable for playing in diverse conditions.
Built with a high-quality cover, backing and bladder for performance and durability, the balls are certified FIFA Quality Pro, the highest FIFA rating for weight, water uptake, shape and size retention.
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