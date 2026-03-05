Northwest FC Inc.

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Northwest FC Inc.

About this raffle

Northwest FC: Historic World Cup Balls Raffle

April 12: 1974 Telstar Durlast World Cup Match Ball
$20

1974 Telstar Durlast, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Germany


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on April 12.

April 19: 1978 Tango Durlast World Cup Match Ball
$20

1978 Tango Durlast, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Argentina.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on April 19.

April 26: 1982 Tango Espana World Cup Match Ball
$20

1982 Tango Espana official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Spain


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on April 26.

May 3: 1986 Azteca World Cup Match Ball
$20

1986 Azteca official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Mexico


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 3.

May 10: 1990 Etrusco Unico World Cup Match Ball
$20

1990 Etrusco Unico, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Italy.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 10.

May 17: 1994 Questra World Cup Match Ball
$20

1994 Questra, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in U.S.A.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 17.

May 24: 1998 Tricolore World Cup Match Ball
$20

1998 Tricolore, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in France.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 24.

May 31: 2002 Fevernova World Cup Match Ball
$20

2002 Fevernova, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Japan.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on May 31.

June 7: 2006 Teamgeist World Cup Match Ball
$20

2006 Teamgeist, official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Germany.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on June 7.

June 14: 2010 Jabulani World Cup Match Ball
$20

2010 Jabulani, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in South Africa.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on June 14.

June 21: 2014 Brazuca FIFA World Cup Match Ball
$20

2014 Brazuca, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Brazil.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on June 21.

June 28: 2018 Telstar 18 FIFA World Cup Match Ball
$20

2018 Telstar 18, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in France.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on June 28.

July 5: 2022 Al Rihla FIFA World Cup Match Ball
$20

2022 Al Rihla, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in Qatar.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on July 5.

July 12: 2026 Trionda FIFA World Cup Match Ball
$20

2026 Trionda, FIFA official, on-pitch match ball from World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico.


Size 5 and constructed with thermal bonding, texturing, and high-grade butyl bladders.


Winner for this ball will be drawn on July 12.

July 19: Grand Prize FIFA World Cup Historical Club Ball Set
$20

* Winner chosen during World Cup Final on July 19th. We will announce the winner during halftime of the game during NWFC's World Cup Watch Party. *


This collector's set includes 15 replica match balls from the 1970 through 2026 World Cups.


Each ball has a textured surface, engineered for flight stability and precision, while the thermal bonded construction is designed for more predictable trajectory, a reliable touch and reduced water uptake, suitable for playing in diverse conditions.

Built with a high-quality cover, backing and bladder for performance and durability, the balls are certified FIFA Quality Pro, the highest FIFA rating for weight, water uptake, shape and size retention.

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