Northwest Fruit Tree Sale 2026

Also known as Tahiti lime or Bearss lime

Mature size 10-20 feet high X 10-15 feet wide. Compact tree with dark green leaves and very few small thorns.

Small fruit, with thin dark green skin gradually turning light green, then yellow at full maturity. Fruit is somewhat larger than the Mexican or Key lime.

Very aromatic, juicy and acidic with few or no seeds.

Ripens mid-September to early October.

Doesn’t hold well on the tree after reaching full maturity.

Not frost tolerant.