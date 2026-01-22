Northwest Fruit Tree Sale 2026

Offered by
•Mature size: 10’-20’ x 6’-15’
•Large fruit; few seeds
•Smooth, thin rind
•Yellow with red blush when mature
•Deep red flesh
•Ripens mid to late November
•Holds well on tree until March
•Cold hardy to mid 20’s
•Mature size: Up to 20’-25’
•Seedless
•Excellent quality and sweetness
•Thin skinned
•Pulp is distinctive red, but color will fade as tree ages
•Cold hardy to mid 20’s
•Mature size: 10’ x 10’
•Hybrid between a lemon & a sweet orange
•Very fragrant flowers
•Thin skin
•Moderate seed count
•Freezes to ground in hard freeze and produces again in 18 months
•Ripens August to January
•Cold hardy to high 20’s
•Mature size: 4’-8’ x 3’-4’ in pot; 10’-12’ x 8’-10’ in ground
• Hybrid between a lemon & a sweet orange
•Thin skinned
•Tangy, juicy, and slightly sweeter than classic lemon varieties
•Good container plant
•Ripens August - January
Mature size: 4-12'. Can be trimmed to 3 - 8' in pots.
Small, round, thin skinned limes. Pale green when ripe.
Fruits within 3 years.
Needs frost protection below 32 degrees.
Also known as Tahiti lime or Bearss lime
Mature size 10-20 feet high X 10-15 feet wide. Compact tree with dark green leaves and very few small thorns.
Small fruit, with thin dark green skin gradually turning light green, then yellow at full maturity. Fruit is somewhat larger than the Mexican or Key lime.
Very aromatic, juicy and acidic with few or no seeds.
Ripens mid-September to early October.
Doesn’t hold well on the tree after reaching full maturity.
Not frost tolerant.
•Mature size: 8’-10’ x 4’-6’
•Excellent container plant
•Cross between Minneola tangelo and Clementine mandarin
•Rind thin and easy to peel
•Sweet and juicy
•Ripens November to January
•Cold hardy to low 20’s
•Mature size: 10’-12’ x 13’-15’
•Few, if any seeds
•Named Texas Superstar in 2010
•Easy to peel and breaks into segments
•Ripens late October to November
•Hold well on tree through December
•Cold hardy to low 20’s
•Mature size: 13’-15′
•Seedless
•Rind is smooth, thin and bright red-orange when mature
•High quality fruit
•Ripens late September to October
•Holds well on tree through December
•Cold hardy to low 20’s
•Mature size: 8’-12’ x 8’-12’
•Very few seeds
•Thin, bright, red-blushed rind
•Red, juicy, very sweet flesh at full maturity
•Ripens early to mid January
•Holds well on tree until March
•Cold hardy to mid 20’s
•Mature size: 8’-12’ x 8’-12’
•Seedless
•Cross between Washington navel and the Brazilian Bahia navel
•Bright orange skin
•Pinkish-red flesh
•Sweet, tangy flavor
•Cold hardy to mid 20’s
Also known as the Texas Navel.
Medium to large, round-headed tree with deep green foliage. Fruit is large, with moderately thick rind. Rich
flavor, with nicely balanced sugar and acid. Very juicy and seedless. Moderately easy to peel and separate into segments.
Ripens early to mid November and holds well on the tree until end of January.
•Mature size: 20’-30’ x 15’
•Self-fertile
•Pollinate with Golden Dorsett or Ein Shemer for higher harvest
•Sweet and crisp
•Yellow skin with slight blush
•Stores 2 months
•Ripens late June - July
•100 - 300 chill hours required
•Mature size: 10’-20’ x 10’-20’
•Self-sterile
•Good cross-pollinator with Anna
•Golden Delicious type
•Yellow skin w/slight blush
•Sweet and firm
•Stores 2 months
•Ripens mid to late June
•100 chill hours required
•Mature size: 5’-10’ x 5’-10’
•Small to medium fruit
•Rich, sweet flavor
•Color ranges from purple to brown, tinged with bronze
•Pulp is amber colored
•Most cold hardy of all Texas fig varieties
•Good fresh or preserved
•Ripens mid to late June
•Closed eye
Mature size: 8-10 height. Vigorous, upright tree. LSU introduction.
-Medium sized fruit with mild flavor, high sugar content, and white flesh.
Pulp is light amber to light red when ripe.
-Has a small eye making it resistant to spoilage . Enjoy fresh or dried.
-Grows well in containers. Heat-tolerant.
-Ripens from July through frost.
•Mature size: 12’ x 15’ tall & wide
•Freestone
•Bright white flesh
•Sweet and juicy
•Ripens late June-early July
•250 – 300 chill hours required
Mature Size: 12-16 ft. Summer prune to maintain 8 ft.
Aromatic red-skinned, yellow freestone fruit, with fine balance of tart and sweet. Very low chill, so best selection for warm winter climates. Use as fresh eating, desserts, pies, canning, and preserves.
Self Fertile.
•Mature size: 15’-30’ x 15’-30’
•Self-fertile
•Freestone
•Ideal for canning, baking and eating fresh
•Fruit is red-blushed with low acidity and superior flavor
•Ripens late spring and early summer
•500 chill hours required
•Mature size: up to 18’
•Self-fertile
•Semi-freestone
•Low acidity
•Medium-sized fruit
•Yellow with red blush
•White flesh
•Extremely sweet flavor
•Ripens mid to late June
•225 chill hours required
Semi-dwarf tree, maturing to 12-15 feet. Very early ripening peach for warmer climates. Delicious and sweet. Produces beautiful pink blossoms.
Ripens in May. Self-fruitful.
Low chill hour requirement 150-250
•Mature size: 10’-20’ x 10’-20’
•Self-fertile
•Medium, reddish-purple skin with deep crimson flesh
•Great fresh or for preserves
•Heat and drought tolerant
•Disease resistant
•Ripens early June
•250 chill hours required
Discovered in Houston Acres Home area.
-Mature size: 18-20 feet.
-Well adapted to hot humid climate of Houston/Gulf Coast.
-Large, sweet, soft fruit.
-Low chill hour requirement 300-350.
-Mature size 8-10 x 8-10 feet.
-Recognized for its aromatic ripeness, low bitterness, pungency and stability.
-Self pollinating, low polyphenol content, small fruit and cold hardy.
Mature size: 130' tall by 75" wide.
Self fertile but yields increase with a pollinator.
Not just a source of delicious pecans. Also a visual treat with its vast canopy. Adaptability to different soil
types makes it a versatile choice for orchards. Originated from a cross between 'Success' and 'Mahan'.
Large, round nuts and robust growth. Scab and disease resistant. Wood used in furniture making.
-Mature size: 8-15 feet. Compact single or multi-stemmed.
-Large rosy-pink , with juicy arils
-Bright red to pink flowers
Cold tolerant; drought tolerant once established.
Thornless variety from Univ Arkansas.
Large, firm berries that ripen June/July
-Self-pollinating
Needs 300-500 chill hours
-Thornless, erect, self-supporting canes
-Primocane-fruiting on new canes early summer and again on older canes in fall
-Large, sweet berries
-Cold hardy, requires 300-500 chill hours
Mature height 4-5 feet.
-Unique pink berries, ripening mid to late season
-A Southern highbush/rabbiteye hybrid. Self-fertile bur benefits from cross pollination with other rabbiteye
-Needs acidic soil
-Needs 200-300 chill hours
Mature height 6-10 feet
-Large dark berries late spring to early summer
-Heat tolerant
-Cross pollination with other rabbiteye improves fruit production
-Needs acidic soil
-Requires 500-550 chill hours
-Mature size 6-10 feet tall and wide
-High yielding rabbiteye blueberry, with good disease resistance and heat tolerance.
-Large sweet berries ripen June-July.
Needs acidic soil
-Needs another rabbiteye for cross-pollination (Powderblue, Brightwell or Pink Lemonade)
Chill hours: 500-700
