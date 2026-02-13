Northwest Georgia Young Marines Registration & Enrollment Fees

Offered by
The Registration Fee is $50 paid annually to Young Marines National Headquarters (YMHQ). You will receive a starter kit and be covered by RUST Insurance while participating in Unit Activities.
The Recruit Enrollment Fee covers the purchase of the initial uniform including digital woodland utility blouse, trousers, cover, boots, and accessories. This fee is subject to change based on market prices and availability.
Initial deposit of $25 towards the Enrollment Fee of $250 which will be broken down into four payments of $75 every two weeks until paid in full prior to Young Marine Recruit Graduation.
The Enrollment Fee must be paid in full prior to the last month of Recruit Training in order to ensure the timely purchase of all uniform items worn at the graduation ceremony.
