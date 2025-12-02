Northwest Indiana Influential Womens Association

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Northwest Indiana Influential Womens Association

About this raffle

NWIIWA's Annual Purse Raffle Ticket 2026

1 Raffle Ticket (This Is Not An Event Ticket)
$20

Our raffle includes five prizes worth over $4,000! Each $20 ticket gives you a shot at all five.


Winner need not be present to win.


This is not an event ticket. Go to NWIIWA.Org to purchase your Purse Bingo Event Ticket.

6 Raffle Tickets (This Is Not An Event Ticket)
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Maximize your chances—get six entries for $100. Each ticket is included in every prize drawing.


Winner need not be present to win.


This is not an event ticket. Go to NWIIWA.Org to purchase your Purse Bingo Event Ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!