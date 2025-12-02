NWIIWA's Annual Purse Raffle Ticket 2026

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About this raffle
Our raffle includes five prizes worth over $4,000! Each $20 ticket gives you a shot at all five.
Winner need not be present to win.
This is not an event ticket. Go to NWIIWA.Org to purchase your Purse Bingo Event Ticket.
Maximize your chances—get six entries for $100. Each ticket is included in every prize drawing.
Winner need not be present to win.
This is not an event ticket. Go to NWIIWA.Org to purchase your Purse Bingo Event Ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!