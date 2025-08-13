Northwest Neighbors Inc. Memberships

Member
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

You will receive the the insider email newsletter and be invited to attend meetings.

Neighbor
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Church/Club Membership
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Your church or club can help support the mission of Northwest Neighbors Inc and spread the word about the good work being done!

Small Business Memebership
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Your small business will be listed on the www.NorthwestNeighborsINC.org website as a participating member of the community.

Building Member (monthly)
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

This is a monthly membership and is a key part in helping Northwest Neighbors meet their goal in the growing of our community.

Legacy Member (monthly)
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

This is a monthly membership that gets right down to the foundation of the community building and recovery.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing