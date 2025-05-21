Tribal CalAIM Roundtable and Northwest PATH CPI Collaborative

PHIL is pleased to host a Tribal CalAIM Rountable exclusively for Tribal organizations, in recognition of their unique perspectives and the distinct challenges they face in implementing CalAIM. This portion will begin at 9:30 am and will continue until 11:00 AM. Breakfast will be served.
Northwest PATH CPI Collaborative
Free
The Northwest PATH CPI Collaborative brings together Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and Community Supports partners from Del Norte and Humboldt Counties for a collaborative discussion on all aspects of CalAIM. The gathering will take place from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM.
