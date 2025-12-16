Northwest Repertory Singers Program Advertisements - Spring 2026 Season
Back Cover (Color)
$1,000
A full page, full color ad. 8 1/2” wide x 11” high.
NOTE: If you would like to work with our Graphic Designer to develop the artwork for you, please also choose "Graphic Design Services for Cover Ad" along with this option.
Inside Back Cover (Color)
$750
A full page, full color ad. 8 1/2” wide x 11” high.
NOTE: If you would like to work with our Graphic Designer to develop the artwork for you, please also choose "Graphic Design Services for Cover Ad" along with this option.
Inside Front Cover (Color)
$750
A full page, full color ad. 8 1/2” wide x 11” high.
NOTE: If you would like to work with our Graphic Designer to develop the artwork for you, please also choose "Graphic Design Services for Cover Ad" along with this option.
Graphic Design Services for Cover Ad
$300
A full page, full color ad. 8 1/2” wide x 11” high.
Work directly with our Graphic Designer, Katie Sundquist, to develop artwork for your Inside Back Cover ad.
Please contact her directly at [email protected] or 425.344.6785
Inside, Full Page (B&W) with Graphic Design Services
$500
A full-page, black and white ad. 8 1/2" wide x 11” high.
Work directly with our Graphic Designer, Katie Sundquist, to develop artwork for your Back Cover ad.
Please contact her directly at [email protected] or 425.344.6785
Inside, Full Page (Black & White)
$250
A full page, black and white ad. 8 1/2” wide x 11” high.
NOTE: If you would like to work with our Graphic Designer to develop the artwork for you, please choose "Inside, Full Page (B&W) with Graphic Design Services" instead.
Inside, 3/4 Page (B&W) with Graphic Design Services
$425
A 3/4 page, black and white ad. 81/2” wide x 8 1/4” high.
Work directly with our Graphic Designer, Katie Sundquist, to develop artwork for your Back Cover ad.
Please contact her directly at [email protected] or 425.344.6785
Inside, 3/4 Page (Black & White)
$325
A 3/4 page, black and white ad. 8 1/2” wide x 8 1/4” high.
NOTE: If you would like to work with our Graphic Designer to develop the artwork for you, please choose "Inside, 3/4 Page (B&W) with Graphic Design Services" instead.
Inside, Half Page (B&W) with Graphic Design Services
$325
A half page, black and white ad. 8 1/2” wide x 5 1/2” high.
Work directly with our Graphic Designer, Katie Sundquist, to develop artwork for your Back Cover ad.
Please contact her directly at [email protected] or 425.344.6785
Inside, Half Page (Black & White)
$250
A half page, black and white ad. 8 1/2” wide x 5 1/2” high.
NOTE: If you would like to work with our Graphic Designer to develop the artwork for you, please choose "Inside, Half Page (B&W) with Graphic Design Services" instead.
Inside, 1/4 Page (B&W), VERT, with Graphic Design Services
$200
A 1/4 page, black and white ad. 4 1/4” wide x 5 1/2” high.
Work directly with our Graphic Designer, Katie Sundquist, to develop artwork for your Back Cover ad.
Please contact her directly at [email protected] or 425.344.6785
Inside, 1/4 Page (B&W), VERTICAL
$125
A 1/4 page, black and white ad. 4 1/4” wide x 5 1/2” high.
NOTE: If you would like to work with our Graphic Designer to develop the artwork for you, please choose "Inside, 1/4 Page (B&W), VERT, with Graphic Design Services" instead.
Inside, 1/4 Page (B&W), HORIZ, with Graphic Design Services
$200
A 1/4 page, black and white ad. 8 1/2” wide x 2 3/4” high.
Work directly with our Graphic Designer, Katie Sundquist, to develop artwork for your Back Cover ad.
Please contact her directly at [email protected] or 425.344.6785
Inside, 1/4 Page (B&W), HORIZONTAL
$125
A 1/4 page, black and white ad. 8 1/2” wide x 2 3/4” high.
NOTE: If you would like to work with our Graphic Designer to develop the artwork for you, please choose "Inside, 1/4 Page (B&W), HORIZ, with Graphic Design Services" instead.
