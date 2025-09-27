Northwest Veg

Hosted by

Northwest Veg

About this event

Northwest VEG Compassionate Thanksgiving 2025

7805 SE Oaks Park Way

Portland, OR 97202, USA

Compassionate Thanksgiving: New Members
$10

Attendees need to be members of NW VEG. Please join us at a discounted Gratitude Celebration Special rate of $10 for your first year. Then click free tickets below for each person of the party attending the potluck so we know how many seats you need.

Compassionate Thanksgiving: current Northwest VEG member
Free

Entry for current members of Northwest VEG is free. Suggested donation of $5 per adult.

Compassionate Thanksgiving: Children 6 and under
Free

Entry for current members of Northwest VEG is free. Suggested donation of $1 per child under 6 years of age.

Add a donation for Northwest Veg

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!