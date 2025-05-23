Northwestern Class of 1985 Reunion

Saturday Night (7/19) – Celebrate at the Iron River Golf Course: • Cocktails at 5:00 PM • Dinner at 6:30 PM • Entertainment: Acoustic tunes, sing-alongs, karaoke, and laughs with Russ & Ken “Hairball” Wynn — maybe even some stand-up and shared memories. • Special guests: We'll be inviting a few of our former educators to join us for dinner. • Wrap-up time: 11:00 PM… or whenever we’re done reliving the glory days.

Saturday Night (7/19) – Celebrate at the Iron River Golf Course: • Cocktails at 5:00 PM • Dinner at 6:30 PM • Entertainment: Acoustic tunes, sing-alongs, karaoke, and laughs with Russ & Ken “Hairball” Wynn — maybe even some stand-up and shared memories. • Special guests: We'll be inviting a few of our former educators to join us for dinner. • Wrap-up time: 11:00 PM… or whenever we’re done reliving the glory days.

seeMoreDetailsMobile