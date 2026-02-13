Northwood Elementary School's 2026 Carnival Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Your kids will go BANANAS for this toy box filled with tons of toys including Nerf guns, Barbie, Bluey toys, fidgets, dinosaurs and SO MUCH MORE! A value of over $400!
A basket filled with gift cards- everyon's dream! Gift cards include Nosh, Lowes, Starbucks, Amazon, Walmart, Dairy Queen, Chic-Fil-A, and so much more!
Valued at over $300!
Want a lush, green, garden this year? This basket is for you! Items include a wagon, sprinkler kit, 1 free lawn trim, tool bag, hummingbird feed, and so much more.
Valued at over $750!
Know someone who loves to bake? This basket comes with SO many baking goodies including muffin tins, whisks, measuring cups, cookie mixes, and a chocolate melting pot!
Valued at over $250
Meow! Your furry feline friend is definitely going to love this basket. It includes a cat bed, tower, litter mat, treats, cat toy, nail clippers, and other cat-approved items!
Valued at $150
Welcome to the world little one! This basket is filled with goodies for the expecting parents! It includes pull-ups, laundry detergent, baby milestone book, shampoo and conditioner, diapers, bottles, and other items.
Valued at $175
Man's best friend is calling... he wants you to bid on this basket! Your dog will love the items which include dog treat, collars, leashes, dog toys, bones, chew toys, a bath brush, baskets, and other dog-approved items.
Valued at over $300!
Looking to spend a little quality time as a family? This is the basket for you! Items include Candyland, Sorry, Yahtzee, Uno, puzzles, popcorn, 12 different types of candy, and lots of other goodies!
Valued at over $400
So many goodies in this camping basket, its hard to get them in one picture!
Items include fishing pole, bait, camping table, tent lights, gas grill, camping chairs, Buccees cooler, hammocks, and so many other awesome items!
Valued at over $750!
Book lover's unite! This basket is great for the person who wants to snuggle up and read. Items include toddler books, learn-to-read books, lots of chapter books, adult novels, book lights, inflatable chair, highlighters, and so many other useful items.
Value at over $200.
Who doesn't love a cup of joe? This basket includes Skinny syrups, ground coffee, coffee mugs, canned cold brew, Dunkin iced coffee packs, and so much more.
Valued at $125
We all need a little SPA day after this long winter! This basket includes lip masks, blankets, socks, small heart tray, foot soaker, exfoliating items, and many more luscious items.
Valued at over $800.
Get ready for that summer weather and host a BBQ with this basket! Items include a grill, red Igloo cooler, $50 Lowes gift card, bluetooth speaker, grilling tongs, a meat thermometer, and lots of other goodies!
Valued at $500.
Road trip! Road trip! Road trip! Where we going?
Items include travel magnets, first aid kit, snackle box, dry erase boards, books, bluetooth headphones, and lots of other items!
Valued at $150.
Wrap up and get warm and toasty! This basket includes Cirkul water bottle, blankets, indoor/outdoor snowballs, gloves, puzzles.
Valued at $200
I want candy!! Items include Starburst drink mixes, Donut shaped pillow, Space Gummy candy, Sweet Tart candy canes, Skittles dipping sticks, and lots of other items to give you a toothache!
Valued at $85.
An Indiana sports fantatic dream come true! This basket is FILLED with lots of awesome sports memorabilia including Haliburton jersey, Indy 11 tickets, Terry Moren signed basketball, IU wireless speaker, and a Pacer tshirt!
Valued at $500.
This basket, valued at over $600, is made for the Mooresville fan! It includes free tennis, basketball, and soccer summer registrations, as well as a blanket, tshirts, decals, hype chain, and other amazing Mooresville items!
Who needs to go to the movies when you can have it in the comfort of your own home? This basket includes Elite gourmet stirring popcorn maker, white popcorn, popcorn oil, movie night snack track, gifts cards to Crumbl, Fandango, Brew Link, and so many other goodies.
Valued at $225
Enjoy 4 FRONT ROW seats to Northwood's production of Shrek the Musical!
4 FRONT ROW seats to the 2nd grade musical
Pick your student up in the front of the building every school day for the rest of the year!
Valued at $600
