Norwin Tall Order Tourney - "Likes" Fundraiser

Like "Team Pinto"
$1

Abbondanza and Woitkowiak bring you a medley of Irwin historical highlights in support of the new Norwin Mini-Thon Program!

Like "Team Lima"
$1

For Wyant and Zundel, representing the Middle School Science Challenge Squad, it was all about the trains!

Like "Team Garbanzo"
$1

Brentzel and Letso, representing the Sophomore and Junior classes, are playing for keeps with their collection of Irwin highlights.

Like "Team Cannellini"
$1

Salany and Cicconi hit the road with their Stagecoach-themed art in support of the Chess and Esports clubs!

Like "Team Navy"
$1

Administrators Kelly & Jones support the Norwin Castle Keep Program with their homage to John Irwin embracing all that he influenced.

