CLOSED: Norwood PMA Super Bowl Squares

**UPDATE -- ALL SQUARES HAVE BEEN SOLD!**
Entry fee is $20 per square. Buy as many squares as you like.
Entry ends at 5:00pm Saturday, February 7 or until 100 squares are sold.
If we receive more than 150 entries we will open a second contest.
- If your square matches up with the last digits of the scores for the Patriots and the Seahawks at the end of the first, second, or third quarters, win $100!
- If your square matches up with the last digits of the score at the end of the game, you win $500!
**UPDATE -- ALL SQUARES HAVE BEEN SOLD!**
Entry fee is $20 per square. Buy as many squares as you like.
Entry ends at 5:00pm Saturday, February 7 or until 100 squares are sold.
If we receive more than 150 entries we will open a second contest.
- If your square matches up with the last digits of the scores for the Patriots and the Seahawks at the end of the first, second, or third quarters, win $100!
- If your square matches up with the last digits of the score at the end of the game, you win $500!