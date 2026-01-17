Norwood Parents Music Association Inc

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Norwood Parents Music Association Inc

About this event

CLOSED: Norwood PMA Super Bowl Squares

Square
$20

**UPDATE -- ALL SQUARES HAVE BEEN SOLD!**


Entry fee is $20 per square. Buy as many squares as you like.


Entry ends at 5:00pm Saturday, February 7 or until 100 squares are sold.


If we receive more than 150 entries we will open a second contest.


  • If your square matches up with the last digits of the scores for the Patriots and the Seahawks at the end of the first, second, or third quarters, win $100!
  • If your square matches up with the last digits of the score at the end of the game, you win $500!
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