NOSC Masquerade Soiree - Silent Auction

A beautiful nod to Old World tradition, this handcrafted Spanish porrón is designed for sharing wine the authentic way—poured gracefully from a distance. With its elegant curved silhouette and slender spout, it’s both a functional serving piece and a striking conversation starter.

Perfect for entertaining, wine lovers, or collectors of unique barware, this vintage treasure brings a touch of Spain to any gathering. Cheers — ¡Salud!





Donor: Estimated Value: $50