NOSC Masquerade Soiree - Silent Auction

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At the event location - Villa Raiano
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A magnificent 1.5L Magnum of Tenuta Cavalier Pepe Opera Mia, meticulously crafted from the finest Aglianico grapes sourced from the renowned vineyards of the Taurasi DOCG.
Value:
65 Euros
Donor:
Starting bid
Indulge in a bottle of the exquisite 2017 Tenuta Cavalier Pepe Opera Mia, crafted from the finest Aglianico grapes harvested from the prestigious vineyards of the Taurasi DOCG.
Value:
36 Euros
Donor:
Starting bid
Delight in this charming Hello Kitty Gift Basket, brimming with an abundance of delightful treasures for fans of all ages. Inside, you’ll find a curated collection of Hello Kitty-themed goodies, including plush toys, accessories, stationery, and exclusive collectibles. From whimsical items for your home to stylish fashion accessories, this basket is a playful tribute to one of the world’s most beloved characters. A perfect gift for any Hello Kitty enthusiast or a treat for yourself!
Value: $150
Donor: Michelle Colmenar
Starting bid
Prepare for stress-free travel with this Travel with Kids Survival Basket, packed with an assortment of games, activities, and entertainment to keep little ones happily occupied on trains, planes, or road trips. Inside, you'll find travel-friendly toys, puzzles, books, snacks, and more – everything you need for smooth, fun-filled journeys with kids!
Value: $50
Donor: The Appletons
Starting bid
Get ready for your next Amalfi beach getaway with this Ultimate Beach Trip Gift Basket! Featuring quick drying towels, a stylish cooler to keep your wine chilled, and a portable Bluetooth speaker to set the perfect mood, this basket has everything you need for a relaxing day by the sea. Grab it and make your next beach escape unforgettable!
Value: $50
Donor: The Appletons
Starting bid
A beautiful nod to Old World tradition, this handcrafted Spanish porrón is designed for sharing wine the authentic way—poured gracefully from a distance. With its elegant curved silhouette and slender spout, it’s both a functional serving piece and a striking conversation starter.
Perfect for entertaining, wine lovers, or collectors of unique barware, this vintage treasure brings a touch of Spain to any gathering. Cheers — ¡Salud!
Donor: Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Donor:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Chocolate in a Bottle is a pure indulgence—rich, velvety, and decadently smooth. Bursting with luscious dark cocoa and subtle cherry notes, this dessert-style wine finishes long and silky on the palate.
Donor:
Estimated Value:
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or your favorite fan) to the ultimate Chick-fil-A experience! This fun-filled basket includes Chick-fil-A sneakers (Size 8 Womens), cozy branded socks, a travel mug for on-the-go sips, a Chick-fil-A board game for family game night, and a soft blanket perfect for snuggling up with your favorite meal.
Packed with exclusive goodies and signature Southern charm, this bundle is perfect for super fans, students, teachers, or anyone who loves those famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.
Donor: Kirsten Aleman
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
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