Nose Prints by Max

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Unique Nose Print by Max, our ambassador wolfdog.
Starting bid
Unique Nose Print by Max, our ambassador wolfdog.
Starting bid
Unique Nose Print by Max, our ambassador wolfdog.
Starting bid
Unique Nose Print by Max, our ambassador wolfdog.
Starting bid
Unique Nose Print by Max, our ambassador wolfdog.
Starting bid
Unique Nose Print by Max, our ambassador wolfdog.
Starting bid
Unique Nose Print by Max, our ambassador wolfdog.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!