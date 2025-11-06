Nosotros Foundation's Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
1. Prominent presence at all annual events (Health Fairs, Back to School, Breast Cancer Awareness, Thanksgiving Celebration, etc.)
2. Logo on official materials, media, t-shirts, backdrop, website and networks.
3. Special mention and exhibition space at the Nosotros 2026 Awards Gala as a strategic ally.
4. Opportunity to lead an annual program (for example: “Presented by..”)
5. Featured video and presentation of your brand during the Gala or events.
6. Inclusion in media and press campaigns (TV, radio, community press).
7. Social Impact Recognition Certificate 2026
8. 2 complimentary t-shirts with the foundation brand.
9. 2 VIP tables x10 at the Nosotros Gala Awards with special credentials.
10. Mention in newsletters and press releases.
11. Invitation as a mentor or testimony at specific events
12. 1 ad page and 1 news page in the Nosotros Magazine annual edition, preferential space.
Valid for one year
1. Logo visible in all Nosotros Foundation main campaigns.
2. Participation as a presenting partner in a specific event (health, education or entrepreneurship).
3. Mention in printed materials, networks and website.
4. Table for display at community events.
5. Inclusion in annual summary video and official publications.
6. 1 complimentary t-shirt with foundation branding.
7. 1 VIP table x10 at Nosotros Gala Awards with special credentials.
8. Invitation as a mentor or testimony at entrepreneurship events.
9. Certificate of gratitude and institutional visibility in impact reports.
10. 1 ad page in the Nosotros Magazine annual edition.
Valid for one year
1. Logo on banners and promotion on social media.
2. Participation with a table or presence in community events.
3. Public mention during sponsored events.
4. Special post of gratitude on social media.
5. Recognition in the annual impact report.
6. 4 VIP tickets to the Nosotros Gala Awards.
7. 1 complimentary t-shirt with foundation branding.
8. Invitation as a testimony at entrepreneurship events.
9. 1/5 ad page in the Nosotros Magazine annual edition.
Valid for one year
1. Logo posted on event of your choosing
2. Special post of gratitude on social media
3. Presence with table at community health fair
4. 1 complimentary t-shirt with foundation branding.
5. Certificate of gratitude
6. Inclusion in the annual list of sponsors
Valid for one year
1. Logo or name on event materials.
2. Expo table at community health event
3. Opportunity to volunteer or actively collaborate during the event.
