Nosotros Foundation's Sponsorships

1. Prominent presence at all annual events (Health Fairs, Back to School, Breast Cancer Awareness, Thanksgiving Celebration, etc.)

2. Logo on official materials, media, t-shirts, backdrop, website and networks.

3. Special mention and exhibition space at the Nosotros 2026 Awards Gala as a strategic ally.

4. Opportunity to lead an annual program (for example: “Presented by..”)

5. Featured video and presentation of your brand during the Gala or events.

6. Inclusion in media and press campaigns (TV, radio, community press).

7. Social Impact Recognition Certificate 2026

8. 2 complimentary t-shirts with the foundation brand.

9. 2 VIP tables x10 at the Nosotros Gala Awards with special credentials.

10. Mention in newsletters and press releases.

11. Invitation as a mentor or testimony at specific events

12. 1 ad page and 1 news page in the Nosotros Magazine annual edition, preferential space.