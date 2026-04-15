Art Camp Ages 7-10 2026 Registration

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Teacher: Addie Gile
Description: Create your own sparkling diamond art magnets! Campers will design and decorate colorful magnets using tiny gems to make fun, eye-catching creations.
Teacher: Stacy Heydt
Description: Campers will create a fun and colorful alien sculpture using recycled and mixed materials. Each alien will be one-of-a-kind and full of imagination!
Teacher: Patty Riggs
Description: Get creative with food! Campers will design and build fun, tasty treats using a variety of edible materials—then enjoy their delicious creations.
Teacher: Claire Johnson
Description: Campers will learn the basics of printmaking by carving designs into Styrofoam and using ink to create fun, textured prints they can make again and again.
Teacher: Addie Gile
Description: Create your own sparkling diamond art magnets! Campers will design and decorate colorful magnets using tiny gems to make fun, eye-catching creations.
Teacher: Sydney Byers
Description: Campers will design and assemble a unique windchime using beads, string, and mixed materials, exploring sound, color, and creativity.
Teacher: Stacy Heydt
Description: Calling all aliens! Campers will design and build their own alien communicator using boxes, buttons, and all kinds of creative materials.
Teacher: Claire Johnson
Description: Mixing and blending fibers is a wonderful way to be creative and create functional art. Campers will learn basic tapestry weaving stitches on a card loom using colorful yarn and beads.
Teacher: Alex Stauffer
Description: Shine your way down Route 66! Campers will create a sparkly U.S. map using markers, glitter, and stickers to show off their own colorful version of the Mother Road.
Teacher: Addie Gile
Description: Twist and create! Campers will design a tiny tree using wire and beads, shaping branches and adding creative details.
Teacher: Teri Y Diggs
Description: It’s a Harry Potter Frenzy with wands, potions, and butterbeer. One of our most popular classes!
Teacher: Stacy Heydt
Description: Create a colorful cosmic kitty postcard using markers, pens, and paint. A great way to incorporate writing / reading with art.
Teacher: Patty Riggs
Description: Create your own Route 66 trading cards! Campers will design and collect cards inspired by famous stops, signs, sites, and sights along the Mother Road.
Teacher: Alex Stauffer
Description: In this class, campers will have a fun way to create their very own license plate using various media.
Teacher: Addie Gile
Description: Twist and create! Campers will design a tiny tree using wire and beads, shaping branches and adding creative details.
Teacher: Stacy Heydt
Description: Cruisin’ with creativity with this groovy bus made from recycled materials, paint, stickers, and more!
Teacher: Sydney Byers
Description: Rip, tear, and glue! Campers will use torn paper to build colorful landscape scenes full of texture and imagination.
Teacher: Alex Stauffer
Description: Hit the road! Campers will create a cool moving car and a traffic light that changes colors using fun, interactive elements.
Teacher: Patty Riggs
Description: No watering needed! Campers will turn smooth stones into adorable cactus creations using paint and their imagination.
Teacher: Stacy Heydt
Description: Campers will design a Route 66-inspired sign using collage techniques, layering paper and materials to create bold, eye-catching artwork.
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