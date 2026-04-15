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Art Camp Ages 7-10 2026 Registration

400 S Maple St

Carthage, MO 64836, USA

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MON 7/13 - Diamond Art item
MON 7/13 - Diamond Art
$35

Teacher: Addie Gile

Description: Create your own sparkling diamond art magnets! Campers will design and decorate colorful magnets using tiny gems to make fun, eye-catching creations.

MON 7/13 - Robot Builders item
MON 7/13 - Robot Builders
$35

Teacher: Stacy Heydt

Description: Campers will create a fun and colorful alien sculpture using recycled and mixed materials. Each alien will be one-of-a-kind and full of imagination!


MON 7/13 - Edible Art item
MON 7/13 - Edible Art
$35

Teacher: Patty Riggs

Description: Get creative with food! Campers will design and build fun, tasty treats using a variety of edible materials—then enjoy their delicious creations.

MON 7/13 - Print Making item
MON 7/13 - Print Making
$35

Teacher: Claire Johnson

Description: Campers will learn the basics of printmaking by carving designs into Styrofoam and using ink to create fun, textured prints they can make again and again.

TUES 7/14 - Diamond Art - *NEWLY ADDED!* item
TUES 7/14 - Diamond Art - *NEWLY ADDED!*
$35

Teacher: Addie Gile

Description: Create your own sparkling diamond art magnets! Campers will design and decorate colorful magnets using tiny gems to make fun, eye-catching creations.

TUES 7/14 - Beaded Windchimes item
TUES 7/14 - Beaded Windchimes
$35

Teacher: Sydney Byers

Description: Campers will design and assemble a unique windchime using beads, string, and mixed materials, exploring sound, color, and creativity.

TUES 7/14 - Alien Communicator item
TUES 7/14 - Alien Communicator
$35

Teacher: Stacy Heydt

Description: Calling all aliens! Campers will design and build their own alien communicator using boxes, buttons, and all kinds of creative materials.

TUES 7/14 - Learn to Weave item
TUES 7/14 - Learn to Weave
$35

Teacher: Claire Johnson

Description: Mixing and blending fibers is a wonderful way to be creative and create functional art. Campers will learn basic tapestry weaving stitches on a card loom using colorful yarn and beads.

TUES 7/14 - All Sparkles on Rt 66 Map Art item
TUES 7/14 - All Sparkles on Rt 66 Map Art
$35

Teacher: Alex Stauffer

Description: Shine your way down Route 66! Campers will create a sparkly U.S. map using markers, glitter, and stickers to show off their own colorful version of the Mother Road.

WED 7/15 - Wire Bonzi Tree *NEWLY ADDED!* item
WED 7/15 - Wire Bonzi Tree *NEWLY ADDED!*
$35

Teacher: Addie Gile

Description: Twist and create! Campers will design a tiny tree using wire and beads, shaping branches and adding creative details.

WED 7/15 - Harry Potter Party! item
WED 7/15 - Harry Potter Party!
$35

Teacher: Teri Y Diggs

Description: It’s a Harry Potter Frenzy with wands, potions, and butterbeer. One of our most popular classes!

WED 7/15 - Cosmic Cat Postcard item
WED 7/15 - Cosmic Cat Postcard
$35

Teacher: Stacy Heydt

Description: Create a colorful cosmic kitty postcard using markers, pens, and paint. A great way to incorporate writing / reading with art.

WED 7/15 - Rt 66 Trading Cards item
WED 7/15 - Rt 66 Trading Cards
$35

Teacher: Patty Riggs

Description: Create your own Route 66 trading cards! Campers will design and collect cards inspired by famous stops, signs, sites, and sights along the Mother Road.

WED 7/15 - License To Create item
WED 7/15 - License To Create
$35

Teacher: Alex Stauffer

Description: In this class, campers will have a fun way to create their very own license plate using various media.

THURS 7/16 - Wire Bonzi Tree item
THURS 7/16 - Wire Bonzi Tree
$35

Teacher: Addie Gile

Description: Twist and create! Campers will design a tiny tree using wire and beads, shaping branches and adding creative details.

THURS 7/16 - VW Bus item
THURS 7/16 - VW Bus
$35

Teacher: Stacy Heydt

Description: Cruisin’ with creativity with this groovy bus made from recycled materials, paint, stickers, and more!

THURS 7/16 - Torn Paper Landscapes item
THURS 7/16 - Torn Paper Landscapes
$35

Teacher: Sydney Byers

Description: Rip, tear, and glue! Campers will use torn paper to build colorful landscape scenes full of texture and imagination.

THURS 7/16 - Cruisin Car & Traffic Light Crafts item
THURS 7/16 - Cruisin Car & Traffic Light Crafts item
THURS 7/16 - Cruisin Car & Traffic Light Crafts
$35

Teacher: Alex Stauffer

Description: Hit the road! Campers will create a cool moving car and a traffic light that changes colors using fun, interactive elements.

FRI 7/17 - Mini Stone Cactus Plants item
FRI 7/17 - Mini Stone Cactus Plants
$35

Teacher: Patty Riggs

Description: No watering needed! Campers will turn smooth stones into adorable cactus creations using paint and their imagination.

FRI 7/17 - Driving on Rt 66 Collage Signs item
FRI 7/17 - Driving on Rt 66 Collage Signs
$35

Teacher: Stacy Heydt

Description: Campers will design a Route 66-inspired sign using collage techniques, layering paper and materials to create bold, eye-catching artwork.

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