AAWTA

Offered by

AAWTA

About this shop

Notary Services at The Power Hub

Non-Member:
$2

Notary | In-Person (at The Power Hub)| Per Page (Please add

AAWTA Member:
$1

In-Person Notary (at The Power Hub)

Non-Member:
$45

Mobile Notary Service (within 10 miles of The Power Hub)| Service Fee | Additional cost for notary + Travel (if beyond 10 miles)

  • $0.49 per mile (will be calculated and confirmed by staff before service is scheduled)

Alloted time 30 min.

AAWTA Member:
$35

Mobile Notary Service (within 10 miles of The Power Hub) | Service Fee | Additional cost for notary+ Travel (if beyond 10 miles)

  • $0.49 per mile (will be calculated and confirmed by staff before service is scheduled)

Alloted time 30 min.

Non-Member:
$55

I9 Verification Form Notary | In-Person (at The Power Hub)|

Member:
$45

I9 Verification Form Notary | In-Person (at The Power Hub)|

Witness (1)
$30

Please notate "need witness" when making an appointment

Witness (2)
$55

Please notate "need witness" when making an appointment.

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