A Noteworthy Noel-Blue Belles Holiday Show 2025

Starting bid
Give your dancer everything they need to feel confident, prepared, and performance-ready with this ultimate collection of dancer essentials. Thoughtfully curated by the talented Blue Belles, Sapphires & Pro Team Families of Leander High School, this basket is packed with all the must-have favorites dancers rely on—self-care items, recovery tools, glam essentials, practice accessories, performance-day lifesavers, and a few fun treats in between.
From hair essentials, lash sets, and beauty tools to foam rollers, massage balls, stretching bands, and on-the-go recovery aids, this bundle is designed to support dancers through long rehearsals, busy show weeks, and everything in between. It even includes comfort items, tech accessories, and a stylish Sephora gift bag to make each day feel a little more magical.
Perfect for any competitive dancer, drill team member, or performer who loves to stay organized, confident, and stage-ready with a basket full of their favorite go-to items.
Basket valued at $407
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate at-home spa escape with this beautifully curated relaxation basket, thoughtfully assembled by the Blue Belles, Sapphires, and Pro Team Families. Filled with luxurious self-care essentials — from soothing bath indulgences and rejuvenating skincare tools, to cozy comfort items and premium pampering accessories — this bundle offers everything needed to unwind, restore, and glow.
Whether you're planning a quiet evening of renewal or gifting someone a moment of well-deserved serenity, this Spa Day package brings tranquility right to your doorstep.
Basket valued at $391
Starting bid
Gear up for your next escape into the great outdoors with this adventure-ready bundle, packed with essentials for camping, hiking, and exploring. Thoughtfully curated by the Blue Belles, Sapphires, and Pro Team Families, this collection includes everything you need for comfort, safety, and fun — from campsite must-haves to trail gear and clever tools that make every adventure easier.
Perfect for weekend campers, trail lovers, or anyone who feels at home under the open sky, this versatile basket equips you for memorable moments in nature.
Basket valued at $374
Starting bid
Bring joy, creativity, and sweet memories into the kitchen with this beautifully curated baking bundle donated by the Blue Belles, Sapphires, and Pro Team Families. Packed with high-quality tools, specialty ingredients, and charming baking accessories, this collection has everything an aspiring or experienced baker needs to whip up delicious treats with ease.
From artisan bread essentials to cake-decorating favorites, this basket blends practicality with inspiration—perfect for weekend bakers, holiday treat makers, or anyone who loves filling their home with warmth, creativity, and the smell of something freshly baked. A wonderful way to spark culinary fun and celebrate the magic of homemade goodness.
Basket valued at $406
Starting bid
Celebrate the magic of the season with this beautifully curated Holiday Essentials bundle, thoughtfully assembled by the Blue Belles, Sapphires, and Pro Team Families. Packed with charming gift wrap, festive ribbons, classic holiday cards, cozy treats, and creative decorating goodies, this collection has everything you need to wrap, sip, savor, and celebrate in style.
From wrapping paper to candies, cocoa, décor, and delightful holiday extras, this basket transforms seasonal to-dos into moments of joy. Whether you are preparing gifts, hosting loved ones, or simply embracing the warmth of the holidays, this bundle delivers all the cheer you need in one festive package.
Basket valued at $323
Starting bid
Celebrate your student with this thoughtfully curated bundle designed to make their final year shine. This basket features a professional photoshoot from Bipin Photography, a generous graduation basket from HEB Leander, and a 9” custom cake from Michelle’s Patisserie — the perfect mix of memories, celebration, and keepsakes.
Basket valued at $550
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a delicious tour of local favorites with this incredible basket! Enjoy tailgate and grilling items from HEB Leander BBQ, plus flavorful outings with gift cards from Daddy’s Chicken and Firehouse Subs. You’ll also receive an oil change and insulated tumbler from Christian Brothers Automotive, making this the perfect combo for grilling, game days, and on-the-go adventures.
Whether firing up the grill, enjoying a family day out, or grabbing a bite from your favorite neighborhood spot, this basket brings flavor, fun, and convenience all in one.
Basket valued at $422
Starting bid
This exquisite, yellow gold, diamond heart-shaped necklace, generously donated by Ranch Road Jewelry of Cedar Park, is a timeless piece designed to celebrate love, connection, and cherished moments. Elegant and refined, it makes a beautiful gift for someone special or a meaningful addition to your own collection. A stunning keepsake that captures warmth and sophistication in every detail.
Valued at $2,350
Starting bid
Create unforgettable memories with this thoughtful basket designed for quality time and connection. Enjoy pampering at Mix 6 Nail Lounge, sparkle with two timeless pieces from Kendra Scott, and share an inspiring performance of The Magic Flute by Ballet Austin over Mother’s Day weekend (May 8–10).
A perfect way to celebrate the bond between mother and daughter — blending relaxation, beauty, and a special dance experience.
Valued at $436
Starting bid
Fuel your day with this irresistible Dutch Bros. Coffee basket, featuring a $50 gift card and fun branded swag packaged in a bright, eye-catching box. From creamy freezes and bold cold brews to their iconic Rebel energy drinks, Dutch Bros. is a local favorite for delicious pick-me-ups and good vibes.
Perfect for coffee lovers, busy parents, students, or anyone who enjoys great drinks with personality, this bundle brings both flavor and flair in one fun package.
Basket valued at $100
Starting bid
Generously donated by Dr. Jenny of Little Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, this basket features a premium SONICARE electric toothbrush and a professional teeth-whitening treatment — perfect for someone ready to sparkle. Dr. Jenny and her team are known for creating a warm, welcoming space where children and families feel safe, empowered, and confident about their dental health.
Make someone’s smile shine bright this season with this thoughtful and practical gift.
Basket valued at $140
Starting bid
This ultimate dining bundle is a flavor-packed experience for anyone who loves great food and local favorites. Anchored by the bold heat of Tumble22 Hot Chicken, this basket also features gift cards to beloved spots including Blue Corn Harvest, The Peached Tortilla, Jack Allen’s Kitchen, Whitestone Brewery/600 Degrees Pizza, Smoothie King, Chuy’s, Chipotle – Leander, Dairy Queen, CAVA, and LongHorn Steakhouse.
From comfort food and Tex-Mex favorites to fresh bites and sweet treats, this collection offers something for every craving — perfect for date nights, family outings, or spontaneous foodie adventures.
Basket valued at $541
Starting bid
Generously donated by M.A. Dance Project of Cedar Park, this exclusive package includes a $75 credit toward Summer Camp 2026 and a complimentary 30-minute private dance class at their intimate studio. Known for their inclusive, art-focused approach and nurturing community environment, M.A. Dance Project offers classes in ballet, jazz, contemporary, modern, hip-hop and more for dancers ages 2 and up.
Whether you’re looking to spark a new passion, refine technique, or simply try something fun and expressive, this gift allows the dancer to engage with a studio that truly values growth and creativity.
Basket valued at $105
Starting bid
This delicious dining bundle is perfect for busy families and food lovers who enjoy great meals on the go. Anchored by Chick-fil-A, this basket also features local favorites including Lupe Tortilla, Smoothie King, Chuy’s, Mighty Fine, Chipotle Cedar Park, Dos Salsas, LongHorn Steakhouse, CAVA, and Dairy Queen — offering everything from Tex-Mex and comfort food to fresh bowls, smoothies, and sweet treats.
A versatile, crowd-pleasing collection for easy meals, family nights, or fun outings throughout the season.
Basket valued at $549
Starting bid
Elevate creativity and confidence with this dynamic dance package donated by B3 Dance Studio. Enjoy a 5-class punch card plus two 60-minute private sessions — the perfect blend of personalized instruction and high-energy group training. Whether refining technique or exploring new styles, dancers will thrive in this inspirational, supportive studio environment.
Valued at $185
Starting bid
Wake up your cravings with this flavor-packed dining bundle built for brunch lovers and foodies alike! Anchored by Snooze, A.M. Eatery, this basket also features delicious stops like Bahama Buck’s, In-N-Out, ThunderCloud Subs, Chipotle, Starbucks, Guaco Taco, and Brooklyn Heights — offering an irresistible mix of comfort food, sweet treats, and local favorites.
A perfect pick for relaxed lunches, brunch outings, or anytime cravings, this bundle delivers variety and convenience in one tasty package.
Basket valued at $414
Starting bid
Step into movement and style with this energizing bundle donated by MÜV Dance & Fitness in Cedar Park. Enjoy a $100 gift certificate toward their dynamic, community-centered classes plus official MÜV merch — perfect for elevating your training and showing your studio pride.
A great treat for anyone ready to move, grow, and feel inspired.
Valued at $170
Starting bid
Indulge in a refreshing self-care experience with this beautifully curated wellness bundle featuring a Salt & Waves haircut and blowout, Aveda products, a $100 gift card to The Grove Cedar Park, a relaxing $50 treatment from Woodhouse Spa, and a luxurious lotion gift set from Blonde Faith.
Perfect for anyone needing a moment to unwind, recharge, and treat themselves to a little extra glow.
Basket valued at $371
Starting bid
Unlock a season of growth and artistry with Dance Academy North. This donated package includes 18 Spring-term classes, offering dancers the chance to build technique, confidence, and creativity in a supportive, high-quality training environment. Perfect for beginners or experienced dancers ready to deepen their skills and shine.
Register for your class before January 15th
Basket valued at $475
Starting bid
Create unforgettable memories with this action-packed family experience bundle! Enjoy four tickets to the Round Rock Express, four tickets to ZACH Theatre’s production of Charlotte’s Web, a delicious meal at Hopdoddy ($100 value), and a full pickleball set! Top off the fun with 4 Combo Meals and 4 Mini Blizzards from Dairy Queen — the perfect sweet ending to a day of adventure.
From cheering at the ballpark to experiencing live theater, sharing a great meal, and playing together, this bundle delivers joy, connection, and entertainment for all ages.
Basket valued at $424
Starting bid
Treat your best friend to the ultimate BFF day of pampering and fun! Start with a luxe nail glam session at Boudoir Nails Lounge ($200 GC), unwind with a rejuvenating treatment from Milk & Honey Day Spa ($50 GC), enjoy sweet desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes, catch a movie with 3 Cinemark tickets, and finish the day with a delicious meal from Crust Pizza.
A perfect way to celebrate friendship, create joyful memories, and enjoy quality time together.
Basket valued at $394
Starting bid
Enjoy a YEAR of refreshing flavor with this generous donation from Tropical Smoothie Cafe! This beautifully wrapped basket includes a reusable tumbler and a certificate for “Free Smoothies for a Year,” giving you one delicious smoothie every week for 52 weeks. A perfect treat for smoothie lovers, busy families, or anyone who enjoys a little boost of feel-good energy, all year long.
Basket valued at $520
Starting bid
Make date night easy and unforgettable with this Parents’ Night Out dining package. Enjoy delicious meals with gift cards to Moonshine Grill ($100 value), Tumble Tech ($100 value), and Chuy’s—a perfect mix of comfort food, bold Tex-Mex flavors, and fun.
Whether it's a spontaneous night out or a long-overdue chance to reconnect, this bundle gives busy parents the perfect excuse to relax and enjoy time together.
Basket valued at $260
Starting bid
Find your balance with this rejuvenating wellness bundle featuring sessions at Club Pilates, Black Swan Yoga, nourishing smoothies from Smoothie King, gift card to Honest Mary’s, and a versatile Blogilates fitness kit to support movement at home.
A perfect mix of mindful exercise, healthy fuel, and feel-good essentials, this package is ideal for anyone ready to reset, recharge, and invest in their well-being.
Basket valued at $348
Starting bid
Enjoy hours of outdoor fun with this custom wrapped & lit Leander Lions cornhole set, generously donated by the Belangia Family and wrapped by Effective Sign Solutions. This beautifully crafted set includes two light-up cornhole boards and eight stars-and-stripes bean bags — perfect for backyard gatherings, game nights, or showing off your Lion pride in style.
These boards were used at the 2025 LHS Homecoming Dance and show some minor blemishes on the surface.
Valued at $350
