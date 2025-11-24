A Noteworthy Noel-Blue Belles Holiday Show 2025

Give your dancer everything they need to feel confident, prepared, and performance-ready with this ultimate collection of dancer essentials. Thoughtfully curated by the talented Blue Belles, Sapphires & Pro Team Families of Leander High School, this basket is packed with all the must-have favorites dancers rely on—self-care items, recovery tools, glam essentials, practice accessories, performance-day lifesavers, and a few fun treats in between.

From hair essentials, lash sets, and beauty tools to foam rollers, massage balls, stretching bands, and on-the-go recovery aids, this bundle is designed to support dancers through long rehearsals, busy show weeks, and everything in between. It even includes comfort items, tech accessories, and a stylish Sephora gift bag to make each day feel a little more magical.

Perfect for any competitive dancer, drill team member, or performer who loves to stay organized, confident, and stage-ready with a basket full of their favorite go-to items.





Basket valued at $407