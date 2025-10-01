Nothing Bundt Cake Fundraiser

Hosted by
A velvety, rich cocoa cake baked with delicious chocolate chips. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.
Luxurious white chocolate cake, swirled with the finest raspberry puree. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.
When life gives you lemons, take cake over lemonade. A refreshing lemon cake with a smooth, sweet snap of lemon. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.
Fluffy white cake with OREO® Cookie pieces baked throughout. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. Naturally and artificially flavored. OREO® and the OREO® Wafer Design are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.
Cake baked with white chocolate and strawberry fruit filling. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.
A classic birthday cake with colorful and festive sprinkles baked in. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.
Timeless carrot cake with the warm taste of cinnamon and nutmeg. Delightful carrot and pineapple pieces baked in and crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.
Gluten-free cake with a dash of vanilla and mini chocolate chips baked throughout. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.
Gluten-free zesty lemon cake, hand-swirled with raspberry puree. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.
A timeless light cake with the taste of creamy vanilla. Crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. Availability may vary by bakery.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!