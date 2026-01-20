VSUAA Prince George's County (MD) Chapter
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VSUAA Prince George's County (MD) Chapter

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VSUAA Prince George's County (MD) Chapter

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Nothing Bundt Cake Fundraiser

Classic Vanilla item
Classic Vanilla
$7

As classic as it gets. Sweet and light, with a taste of vanilla

Carrot item
Carrot
$7

Warm taste of cinnamon and nutmeg with carrot and pineapple pieces

Strawberries & Cream item
Strawberries & Cream
$7

Made with strawberry fruit filling and creamy white chocolate.

Lemon item
Lemon
$7

Light and delightfully refreshing with a smooth, sweet snap of lemon

Confetti item
Confetti
$7

Classic birthday cake baked with colorful sprinkles.

OREO Cookies & Cream item
OREO Cookies & Cream
$7

Classic white cake baked with Oreo Cookie pieces.

Red Velvet item
Red Velvet
$7

Scarlet batter baked with velvety rich cocoa and delicious chocolate chips.

Chocolate Chocolate Chip item
Chocolate Chocolate Chip
$7

Decadent chocolate cake sprinkled with chocolate chips.

White Chocolate Raspberry item
White Chocolate Raspberry
$7

Fluffy white chocolate cake swirled with the finest raspberry puree.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chocolate Chip item
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chocolate Chip
$7

Gluten-free cake made with real eggs, vanilla, and mini chocolate chips.

Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry item
Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry
$7

Lemon raspberry flavor baked with gluten-free ingredients.

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