Planning With Purpose & Care

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Planning With Purpose & Care

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Nothing Bundt Cake Fundraiser

Red Velvet item
Red Velvet
$7

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift

Chocolate Chocolate Chip item
Chocolate Chocolate Chip
$7

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift

White Chocolate Raspberry item
White Chocolate Raspberry
$7

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift

Confetti item
Confetti
$7

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift

Lemon item
Lemon
$7

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift

Vanilla item
Vanilla
$7

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift

Carrot item
Carrot
$7

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift

Strawberry and Cream item
Strawberry and Cream
$7

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift

Oreo item
Oreo
$7

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting.

Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift

Add a donation for Planning With Purpose & Care

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!