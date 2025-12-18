Nothing Bundt Cakes Fundraiser - 2025

Offered by
About this shop
Individually packaged personal Confetti Bundt Cake crowned with signature cream cheese frosting. Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift!
Individually packaged personal Classic Vanilla Bundt Cake crowned with signature cream cheese frosting. Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift!
Individually packaged personal Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake crowned with signature cream cheese frosting. Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift!
Individually packaged personal Lemon Bundt Cake crowned with signature cream cheese frosting. Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift!
Individually packaged personal Red Velvet Bundt Cake crowned with signature cream cheese frosting. Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift!
Individually packaged personal White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake crowned with signature cream cheese frosting. Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift!
Individually packaged personal Strawberries & Cream Bundt Cake crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift!
Individually packaged personal Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Bundt Cake crowned with signature cream cheese frosting. Perfect for an everyday treat, snack, celebration or gift!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!