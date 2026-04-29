Hosted by

Renewell Foundation

About this event

Notice of Award: A Strategic Grant Writing Lab

Online

Register
$25

Enjoy the full agenda with access to all interactive discussions and tools.

VIP Access
$100

Enjoy the full agenda with access to all interactive discussions and tools. Access a 30-minute strategic grant writing one-on-one session with lab host, Dr. Jenn Edwards.

Sponsor
$300

5-minute edutorial feature presentation to attendees during the workshop. Promotion on our email and social media channels among our organic network of 10,000 managers and leaders.

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