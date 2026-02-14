Notre Dame Theatre’s 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A selection of six bottles of wine including one bottle of Bertani Wine
Starting bid
Four tickets to the April 7 “Whose Live Anyways“. Includes: Four tickets ($75 value per ticket) to the April 7th ”Whose Live Anyways“ show plus entrance to the 1921 lounge which includes
• private entrance, bar and restroom, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, coffee and snacks, lounge Wifi, device charging station, comfy seating, etc.
Starting bid
$200 gift care to Massage Envy along with a number of other items to treat yourself well.
Starting bid
Athletics package of goodies and a $75 gift card to Front Runner.
Starting bid
Athletics package of goodies and a $75 gift card to Front Runner.
Starting bid
Over $500 value includes two-night relaxing stay with gourmet breakfasts both days and $100 dinner date Visa gift card (to be redeemed after June 1!).
Starting bid
A package of cycling swag and a $75 gift card to Owen Cyclery in Hixson
Starting bid
A package of cycling swag and a $75 gift card to Owen Cyclery in Hixson
Starting bid
Signed Star Trek Voyager Script
The TV show Star Trek Voyager ran for 7 seasons, 1995-2001. This script is for the episode ‘Caretaker’, the first episode of the first season, January 16, 1995.
According to the IMDB entry, the episode introduces the Voyager and its crew: While pursuing the trail of Maquis rebels, a newly commissioned Starfleet ship Voyager gets pulled to the far side of the galaxy.
which sets the theme of the series, that the Voyager is trying to return to our galaxy , 70,000 light years away.
Signed by the writers Michael Piller and Jeri Taylor.
Starting bid
Includes a 16x20 signed poster from the ND cast and crew, reusable bag, collectible beaver nugget pin, window decal and three flavors of Beaver Nuggets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!