Notre Dame Club of Minnesota

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Notre Dame Club of Minnesota

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Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin Tickets

Set 1: Two (2) ND vs. Wisconsin tickets
$350

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.

Set 2: Two (2) ND vs. Wisconsin tickets
$350

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.

Set 3: Two (2) ND vs. Wisconsin tickets
$350

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.

Set 4: Two (2) ND vs. Wisconsin tickets
$350

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.

Set 5: Two (2) ND vs. Wisconsin tickets
$350

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.

Set 6: Two (2) ND vs. Wisconsin tickets
$350

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.

Set 7: Two (2) ND vs. Wisconsin tickets
$350

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.

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