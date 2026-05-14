Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin Tickets

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Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive two (2) tickets from the NDMN allocation of tickets to the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game on Sunday, September 6, at Lambeau Field. Must be a dues-paying club member to enter.
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