NOURISH: A Garden Isle Gala

Two reserved tables for 20 guests with premium seating and table placement, Service of unlimited wine, Early access to the pre-event VIP reception, Recognition as a Mokihana Sponsor in all event materials, Logo placement on printed materials and digital promotions, Verbal recognition during the program, Full-page ad in the event program, Mention on Hawai‘i Foodbank and Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i’s website and social media channels, Speaking opportunity during the event, Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i private warehouse tour and lunch for up to a group of 10*, and Complimentary valet service on site.