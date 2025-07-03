Nourish Coffee

Hosted by
About this event
This medium roast Columbian blend comes with hints of chocolate and almonds. Suitable for batch and espresso brewing methods. Ground beans are best for use within 1 month of purchase. Once your coffee order is placed where shipping costs are calculated. Shipping costs range from $8-14 per bag depending upon your location in the US. So, to cover these costs, we add $11 to the price of the coffee bag. If you live in St. Louis or St. Charles Missouri, email [email protected] and we can spare you shipping costs.
This medium roast Columbian blend comes with hints of chocolate and almonds. Suitable for batch and espresso brewing methods. Whole bean is best for use within 2 months of purchase. Once your coffee order is placed where shipping costs are calculated. Shipping costs range from $8-14 per bag depending upon your location in the US. So, to cover these costs, we add $11 to the price of the coffee bag. If you live in St. Louis or St. Charles Missouri, email [email protected] and we can spare you shipping costs.
This medium roast Columbian blend comes with hints of chocolate and almonds. This 30 count pack of K-cups is best if used within 6 months of purchase. Once your coffee order is placed where shipping costs are calculated. Shipping costs range from $8-14 per bag depending upon your location in the US. So, to cover these costs, we add $11 to the price of the coffee bag. If you live in St. Louis or St. Charles Missouri, email [email protected] and we can spare you shipping costs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!