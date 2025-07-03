Ektrepho

Hosted by

Ektrepho

About this event

Nourish Coffee

Nourish Coffee Medium Roast-Ground item
Nourish Coffee Medium Roast-Ground
$33

This medium roast Columbian blend comes with hints of chocolate and almonds. Suitable for batch and espresso brewing methods. Ground beans are best for use within 1 month of purchase. Once your coffee order is placed where shipping costs are calculated. Shipping costs range from $8-14 per bag depending upon your location in the US. So, to cover these costs, we add $11 to the price of the coffee bag. If you live in St. Louis or St. Charles Missouri, email [email protected] and we can spare you shipping costs.

Nourish Coffee Medium Roast-Whole Bean item
Nourish Coffee Medium Roast-Whole Bean
$33

This medium roast Columbian blend comes with hints of chocolate and almonds. Suitable for batch and espresso brewing methods. Whole bean is best for use within 2 months of purchase. Once your coffee order is placed where shipping costs are calculated. Shipping costs range from $8-14 per bag depending upon your location in the US. So, to cover these costs, we add $11 to the price of the coffee bag. If you live in St. Louis or St. Charles Missouri, email [email protected] and we can spare you shipping costs.

Nourish Medium Roast K-Cups: 30 Count item
Nourish Medium Roast K-Cups: 30 Count
$41

This medium roast Columbian blend comes with hints of chocolate and almonds. This 30 count pack of K-cups is best if used within 6 months of purchase. Once your coffee order is placed where shipping costs are calculated. Shipping costs range from $8-14 per bag depending upon your location in the US. So, to cover these costs, we add $11 to the price of the coffee bag. If you live in St. Louis or St. Charles Missouri, email [email protected] and we can spare you shipping costs.

Add a donation for Ektrepho

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!