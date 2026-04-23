Nourish the Future: A Benefit Dinner

About this event
Arrive at the farm at 5pm for appetizers and a walking tour of our School Farm then as the evening progresses sip on seasonal mocktails and indulge in the nourishing local meal curated by Whidbey Provisions. We can't wait to share more about our program and share our plans for the future!
If you can't attend our wonderful evening but still want to show your support consider sponsoring a ticket for a local community member and we will make sure the seat is filled!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!