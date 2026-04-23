Nourish the Future Sponsorship

About this event
Giant Pumpkin Sponsor: $5,000
Your sponsorship includes:
Your name and logo on all publicity materials, event program, displayed at the event, and CF2S Website. If you choose, we will hang your banner at the event. A special social media highlight and finally a student shout-out video highlighting your support.
Hubbard Squash Sponsor: $2,500
Your sponsorship includes:
Your name and logo on all publicity materials, event program, displayed at the event, and CF2S Website. If you choose, we will hang your banner at the event.
Honeycomb Sponsor: $1,000
Your sponsorship includes:
Your name and logo on all publicity materials, event program, displayed at the event, and CF2S Website.
Pear Sponsor: $500
Your sponsorship includes:
Your name on all publicity materials, event program, and CF2S Website.
Honey Comb Sponsor: $250
Your sponsorship includes:
Your name on the event program and CF2S Website.
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