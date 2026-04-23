Coupeville Farm To School

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Coupeville Farm To School

About this event

Nourish the Future Sponsorship

Giant Pumpkin Sponsor item
Giant Pumpkin Sponsor
$5,000

Giant Pumpkin Sponsor: $5,000

Your sponsorship includes:

Your name and logo on all publicity materials, event program, displayed at the event, and CF2S Website. If you choose, we will hang your banner at the event. A special social media highlight and finally a student shout-out video highlighting your support.

Hubbard Squash Sponsor item
Hubbard Squash Sponsor
$2,500

Hubbard Squash Sponsor: $2,500

Your sponsorship includes:

Your name and logo on all publicity materials, event program, displayed at the event, and CF2S Website. If you choose, we will hang your banner at the event.

Honeycomb Sponsor item
Honeycomb Sponsor
$1,000

Honeycomb Sponsor: $1,000

Your sponsorship includes:

Your name and logo on all publicity materials, event program, displayed at the event, and CF2S Website.

Pear Sponsor item
Pear Sponsor
$500

Pear Sponsor: $500

Your sponsorship includes:

Your name on all publicity materials, event program, and CF2S Website.

Strawberry Sponsor item
Strawberry Sponsor
$250

Honey Comb Sponsor: $250

Your sponsorship includes:

Your name on the event program and CF2S Website.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!