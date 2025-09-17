NoVa East Odyssey of the Mind Toolkits

Pre-order/Reserve Spontaneous Toolkits! These are for NOVA EAST Odyssey of the Mind Region Teams only! They will be available at Coach Training on October 25, 2025



This $30 kit includes a range of materials from rubber bands, plates, pom poms to ping pong balls for solving 21+ spontaneous problems (7 Verbal, 7 Hands-on, and 7 Verbal Hands-on).





Thanks to Omer Zella and Coach Christina for helping assemble the kits again!