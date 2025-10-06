Nova Labs Silent Auction

3850 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030, USA

MegaDino item
MegaDino
$50

MegaDino is awesome and you want it for your living room!

CNC Makerspace Experience: Build Two Modern Stools item
CNC Makerspace Experience: Build Two Modern Stools
$40

Unleash your inner maker with this unique CNC Stool Making Experience! Go from a digital file to custom furniture in just a few hours.


In this private 3-hour workshop, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at the power of digital fabrication. Watch in awe as our massive 5' x 10' CNC router precisely carves all the parts for two stylish and sturdy stools from a single half-sheet of cabinet-grade plywood.


Then, you'll get hands-on, learning how to assemble your two stools right here in our workshop. No prior experience is necessary! We'll guide you through the process and provide all the required safety gear (safety glasses and optional hearing protection).
You will leave with two beautifully crafted stools, ready for you to paint, stain, or seal at home to perfectly match your decor. This experience is perfect for an individual, a couple, or a small group of friends looking for a fun, creative project. It's a fantastic introduction to modern making and a unique opportunity to create functional pieces of art for your home.

Design and Make on the Laser with Nick item
Design and Make on the Laser with Nick
$40

Got an idea for a laser project, and want some help with the design and execution? I’ll work with you to go from concept to product: along the way we can address any questions you have related to the Lightburn software. The design phase can be done over email or zoom, and I’ll reserve time on a Laser for us to do the execution together at Nova Labs!


Elven Short Sword item
Elven Short Sword
$125

An ancient elven battle sword, famed throughout history, and named "Ton-o a las Ethuil", which translates roughly as "made from an old truck's leaf-spring".


Welded Steel Belt Buckle item
Welded Steel Belt Buckle
$20

Welded 2" steel belt buckle.


Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board
$1

Walnut charcuterie board and matching butter knife.

Walnut and Maple Dovetail Box item
Walnut and Maple Dovetail Box
$1

Small wooden box with hand cut dovetail joinery. Walnut and quilted maple. 4 1/2“ x 6 3/4” x 3”.

Maple and Walnut Box item
Maple and Walnut Box
$1

Small wooden box with hand cut dovetail joinery. Walnut and curly maple. 5” x 8” x 3”

Cigar Box Guitar item
Cigar Box Guitar
$50

A fun decorative and playable cigar box style guitar made from a lovely French gift box and scraps from Nova Labs.

Three Hours of Decluttering Services item
Three Hours of Decluttering Services
$75

Compassionate Decluttering, LLC is offering a full one-hour consultation followed by a two-hour session of organizing and decluttering services to one lucky bidder, totaling three hours of professional assistance!


Compassionate Decluttering, LLC is an LGBTQ+ friendly, woman-owned professional organizing business in the Northern Virginia area that specializes in folks with executive functioning difficulties.


Please note that this certificate cannot be transferred away from the winning bidder; our services are the most effective when received by choice.


Gift Basket from Handmade by LMAC item
Gift Basket from Handmade by LMAC
$40

Gift basket with lots of goodies from LMAC (Local Makers, Artists, and Crafters).


2-wax melt

1-oyster trinket

1-ocean theme trinket

1-foam soap

1 butter body soap

1-set of honeys

3-body lotions

1-sapphire earrings 18K gold filled with box

3-candles

3-hot sauces

1-Virginia tea towel

1-set tote bag & mug

1-set bath salts & soap

1-Virginia puzzle

1-Handmade wicker basket

Thai Buddhist Temple Book Nook item
Thai Buddhist Temple Book Nook
$50

Enlighten your bookshelf with a beautiful piece of miniature art! This colorful book nook is based on a Thai Buddhist temple.

Steampunk Workshop Book Nook item
Steampunk Workshop Book Nook
$50

Steampunk airship with wings under construction in a steampunk workshop.

Blown glass flower item
Blown glass flower
$20

Lovely purple, yellow, and green blown-glass sculpture of an open flower blossom, approximately 4" x 7"


Abstract Oil Painting item
Abstract Oil Painting
$40

Tanzanian abstract oil painting on silk, 33”x33”, internal frame, unknown artist

Framed Abstract Acrylic Painting item
Framed Abstract Acrylic Painting
$40

Acrylic on canvas, framed 32” x42” by local artist Mahnaz Weldy

Ancient Persian Art item
Ancient Persian Art
$40

Set of 3 Framed Paintings, 9” x12” miniature hand painted.

Framed sizes are 17” x 20”. Unknown artist. Can be purchased together or separately.

Egyptian Tree of Life item
Egyptian Tree of Life
$40

Framed hand painted art on Papyrus. Tree of life with birds. Art measures 12”x16”, framed size is 18” x 23”.

Panamanian Indigenous Textile Art item
Panamanian Indigenous Textile Art
$40

Hand sewn native “Mola” art piece. Size is 14” x 18”. Frame size is 18” x 23”

Abstract Acrylic Art item
Abstract Acrylic Art
$40

Unframed acrylic on foam core. Two art pieces, each measure 20” x 30”. Hand painted by local artist Mahnaz Weldy.

Persian Art Prints item
Persian Art Prints
$40

Two Persian prints, framed, each measures 21” x 29”. Unknown artist. Can be purchased separately or as a set.

Framed Blue Abstract Painting item
Framed Blue Abstract Painting
$40

Two separate framed abstract acrylic on canvas paintings by local artist Mahnaz Weldy.

Wood Serving Tray item
Wood Serving Tray
$20

Handsome wooden serving tray with metal handles.

Flamenco Dancer item
Flamenco Dancer
$40

Hand painted and framed 24” x 30” Flamenco dancer depiction.

Hand Painted Kate Spade Purse item
Hand Painted Kate Spade Purse
$20

Beautiful abstract hand painted purse by local artist Marie Guagenti

Desktop Clock - Wifi + LEDs item
Desktop Clock - Wifi + LEDs
$40

This is a wifi clock created by Paul Chase based on a similar clock by Alf Müller. The time-display apparatus consists of 120 neopixel LEDs - 60 on the inside show the hour in blue, 60 on the outside splash the minute in green, and both add a single red pixel to denote the second. The clock has no moving parts and gets time from NTP by connecting to the local wifi via an ESP8266 controller. It includes a desktop stand and USB power plug.

Hanging Clock - wifi + LEDs item
Hanging Clock - wifi + LEDs
$50

This is a wifi clock created by Paul Chase based on a similar clock by Alf Müller. The time-display apparatus consists of 120 neopixel LEDs - 60 on the inside show the hour in blue, 60 on the outside splash the minute in green, and both add a single red pixel to denote the second. The clock has no moving parts and gets time from NTP by connecting to the local wifi via an ESP8266 controller. This is a larger, wall-based version that splashes the time around it for a beautiful effect - best installed on a white wall not too close to other objects.

18th Century Long Boat Kit item
18th Century Long Boat Kit
$5

Loose model ship kit 11-3/4” long by 10” high when completed. This kit includes all of the materials needed to build this model except glue and paint. The kit is designed for a beginning modeler and takes the owner through all of the steps of building a small boat with a planked hull and a single mast.

A completed version of the kit is on display at the model ships table in the front of Nova Labs. Two kits will be auctioned.

USS Monitor and CSS Virginia Model Ship kit item
USS Monitor and CSS Virginia Model Ship kit
$5

This kit contains the materials and parts needed to construct models of both the USS Monitor and the CSS Virginia (formerly the Merrimac). These two ships engaged in the osmosis battle off of Hampton Roars in 1862. The kit contains pre-carved basswood hulls and everything needed to construct these models except tools, paint, and glue. Includes full size plans and complete instructions.

My Loved Vessel item
My Loved Vessel
$300

Hand sculpted and painted ceramic heart vessel.

Sterling and copper spinner ring item
Sterling and copper spinner ring
$35

Cactus Chess Board item
Cactus Chess Board
$10

This is a printed chess board with a cactus theme. Each space has magnets embedded, and it rolls up into a cactus, with parts stored in the pot.

Vintage Moonshine Jug item
Vintage Moonshine Jug
$20

Antique brown and cream whiskey jug

Kitchen Oil Gift Set (Three sets available) item
Kitchen Oil Gift Set (Three sets available)
$20

Gift basket with infused rose, thyme, and lavender oil with spoon rest

Self-Care Gift sets (Three sets available) item
Self-Care Gift sets (Three sets available)
$20

Self-care set with Lavender, Rose, and Calendula salve. Arnica and Calendula tincture for muscle aches. Lavender bath package and beauty sponge.

Paper mache pumpkin item
Paper mache pumpkin
$10

Newspaper and glue sculpture

paper mache scary tree candy dish item
paper mache scary tree candy dish
$10

newspaper and glue sculpture

Set of three turned bowls item
Set of three turned bowls
$15

Dyed and natural woods

Set of two turned bowls item
Set of two turned bowls
$15

Dyed and natural woods

Set of two turned plates item
Set of two turned plates
$15

Dyed and natural woods

Forged keychain 1 item
Forged keychain 1
$10

Forged decorative cross item
Forged decorative cross
$15

Forged keychain 2 item
Forged keychain 2
$10

Cutting board 1 item
Cutting board 1
$25

end grain various woods

Cutting board 2 item
Cutting board 2
$25

end grain various woods

Cutting board 3 item
Cutting board 3
$25

end grain various woods

Vase 1 item
Vase 1
$80

Hand blown abstract glass vase in pink. 7”x7”

Vase 2 item
Vase 2
$80

Hand blown electric blue glass bowl. 10”x7”

Vase 3 item
Vase 3
$90

Hand blown glass cake stand featuring delightful figure. 10”x7”

Vase 4 item
Vase 4
$90

Hand blown abstract vase in neon green and abstract swirl pattern. 16”x7”

Vase 5 item
Vase 5
$90

Hand blown clear glass vase with abstract red cylindrical strips of glass inside. 11”x7”

Vase 6 item
Vase 6
$60

Hand blown glass vase in bold light green and clear design. 7”x4”

