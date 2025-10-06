Nova Labs Silent Auction

Unleash your inner maker with this unique CNC Stool Making Experience! Go from a digital file to custom furniture in just a few hours.



In this private 3-hour workshop, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at the power of digital fabrication. Watch in awe as our massive 5' x 10' CNC router precisely carves all the parts for two stylish and sturdy stools from a single half-sheet of cabinet-grade plywood.



Then, you'll get hands-on, learning how to assemble your two stools right here in our workshop. No prior experience is necessary! We'll guide you through the process and provide all the required safety gear (safety glasses and optional hearing protection).

You will leave with two beautifully crafted stools, ready for you to paint, stain, or seal at home to perfectly match your decor. This experience is perfect for an individual, a couple, or a small group of friends looking for a fun, creative project. It's a fantastic introduction to modern making and a unique opportunity to create functional pieces of art for your home.