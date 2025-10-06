Nova Labs Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
MegaDino is awesome and you want it for your living room!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unleash your inner maker with this unique CNC Stool Making Experience! Go from a digital file to custom furniture in just a few hours.
In this private 3-hour workshop, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at the power of digital fabrication. Watch in awe as our massive 5' x 10' CNC router precisely carves all the parts for two stylish and sturdy stools from a single half-sheet of cabinet-grade plywood.
Then, you'll get hands-on, learning how to assemble your two stools right here in our workshop. No prior experience is necessary! We'll guide you through the process and provide all the required safety gear (safety glasses and optional hearing protection).
You will leave with two beautifully crafted stools, ready for you to paint, stain, or seal at home to perfectly match your decor. This experience is perfect for an individual, a couple, or a small group of friends looking for a fun, creative project. It's a fantastic introduction to modern making and a unique opportunity to create functional pieces of art for your home.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Got an idea for a laser project, and want some help with the design and execution? I’ll work with you to go from concept to product: along the way we can address any questions you have related to the Lightburn software. The design phase can be done over email or zoom, and I’ll reserve time on a Laser for us to do the execution together at Nova Labs!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
An ancient elven battle sword, famed throughout history, and named "Ton-o a las Ethuil", which translates roughly as "made from an old truck's leaf-spring".
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Welded 2" steel belt buckle.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Walnut charcuterie board and matching butter knife.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Small wooden box with hand cut dovetail joinery. Walnut and quilted maple. 4 1/2“ x 6 3/4” x 3”.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Small wooden box with hand cut dovetail joinery. Walnut and curly maple. 5” x 8” x 3”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A fun decorative and playable cigar box style guitar made from a lovely French gift box and scraps from Nova Labs.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Compassionate Decluttering, LLC is offering a full one-hour consultation followed by a two-hour session of organizing and decluttering services to one lucky bidder, totaling three hours of professional assistance!
Compassionate Decluttering, LLC is an LGBTQ+ friendly, woman-owned professional organizing business in the Northern Virginia area that specializes in folks with executive functioning difficulties.
Please note that this certificate cannot be transferred away from the winning bidder; our services are the most effective when received by choice.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift basket with lots of goodies from LMAC (Local Makers, Artists, and Crafters).
2-wax melt
1-oyster trinket
1-ocean theme trinket
1-foam soap
1 butter body soap
1-set of honeys
3-body lotions
1-sapphire earrings 18K gold filled with box
3-candles
3-hot sauces
1-Virginia tea towel
1-set tote bag & mug
1-set bath salts & soap
1-Virginia puzzle
1-Handmade wicker basket
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enlighten your bookshelf with a beautiful piece of miniature art! This colorful book nook is based on a Thai Buddhist temple.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Steampunk airship with wings under construction in a steampunk workshop.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lovely purple, yellow, and green blown-glass sculpture of an open flower blossom, approximately 4" x 7"
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tanzanian abstract oil painting on silk, 33”x33”, internal frame, unknown artist
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Acrylic on canvas, framed 32” x42” by local artist Mahnaz Weldy
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Set of 3 Framed Paintings, 9” x12” miniature hand painted.
Framed sizes are 17” x 20”. Unknown artist. Can be purchased together or separately.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Framed hand painted art on Papyrus. Tree of life with birds. Art measures 12”x16”, framed size is 18” x 23”.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand sewn native “Mola” art piece. Size is 14” x 18”. Frame size is 18” x 23”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unframed acrylic on foam core. Two art pieces, each measure 20” x 30”. Hand painted by local artist Mahnaz Weldy.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two Persian prints, framed, each measures 21” x 29”. Unknown artist. Can be purchased separately or as a set.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two separate framed abstract acrylic on canvas paintings by local artist Mahnaz Weldy.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handsome wooden serving tray with metal handles.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand painted and framed 24” x 30” Flamenco dancer depiction.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful abstract hand painted purse by local artist Marie Guagenti
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a wifi clock created by Paul Chase based on a similar clock by Alf Müller. The time-display apparatus consists of 120 neopixel LEDs - 60 on the inside show the hour in blue, 60 on the outside splash the minute in green, and both add a single red pixel to denote the second. The clock has no moving parts and gets time from NTP by connecting to the local wifi via an ESP8266 controller. It includes a desktop stand and USB power plug.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a wifi clock created by Paul Chase based on a similar clock by Alf Müller. The time-display apparatus consists of 120 neopixel LEDs - 60 on the inside show the hour in blue, 60 on the outside splash the minute in green, and both add a single red pixel to denote the second. The clock has no moving parts and gets time from NTP by connecting to the local wifi via an ESP8266 controller. This is a larger, wall-based version that splashes the time around it for a beautiful effect - best installed on a white wall not too close to other objects.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Loose model ship kit 11-3/4” long by 10” high when completed. This kit includes all of the materials needed to build this model except glue and paint. The kit is designed for a beginning modeler and takes the owner through all of the steps of building a small boat with a planked hull and a single mast.
A completed version of the kit is on display at the model ships table in the front of Nova Labs. Two kits will be auctioned.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This kit contains the materials and parts needed to construct models of both the USS Monitor and the CSS Virginia (formerly the Merrimac). These two ships engaged in the osmosis battle off of Hampton Roars in 1862. The kit contains pre-carved basswood hulls and everything needed to construct these models except tools, paint, and glue. Includes full size plans and complete instructions.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand sculpted and painted ceramic heart vessel.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a printed chess board with a cactus theme. Each space has magnets embedded, and it rolls up into a cactus, with parts stored in the pot.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Antique brown and cream whiskey jug
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift basket with infused rose, thyme, and lavender oil with spoon rest
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift basket with infused rose, thyme, and lavender oil with spoon rest
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift basket with infused rose, thyme, and lavender oil with spoon rest
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Self-care set with Lavender, Rose, and Calendula salve. Arnica and Calendula tincture for muscle aches. Lavender bath package and beauty sponge.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Self-care set with Lavender, Rose, and Calendula salve. Arnica and Calendula tincture for muscle aches. Lavender bath package and beauty sponge.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Self-care set with Lavender, Rose, and Calendula salve. Arnica and Calendula tincture for muscle aches. Lavender bath package and beauty sponge.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Newspaper and glue sculpture
auctionV2.input.startingBid
newspaper and glue sculpture
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dyed and natural woods
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dyed and natural woods
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dyed and natural woods
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
end grain various woods
auctionV2.input.startingBid
end grain various woods
auctionV2.input.startingBid
end grain various woods
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand blown abstract glass vase in pink. 7”x7”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand blown electric blue glass bowl. 10”x7”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand blown glass cake stand featuring delightful figure. 10”x7”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand blown abstract vase in neon green and abstract swirl pattern. 16”x7”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand blown clear glass vase with abstract red cylindrical strips of glass inside. 11”x7”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand blown glass vase in bold light green and clear design. 7”x4”
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing