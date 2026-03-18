Northern Virginia Section Jazz Soiree Brunch

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About this event
Enjoy full access to the brunch buffet, live jazz entertainment, dancing, and vendor marketplace.
A special reduced rate for students and youth to experience the joy of jazz and community.
Includes 2 tickets and recognition in the event program.
Includes 4 tickets and recognition in the event program.
Includes a table of 10 and recognition in the event program.
Showcase your brand at our Jazz Soirée Brunch with a dedicated space to connect, sell, and engage with guests in a vibrant, upscale setting. Limited spots available—secure yours today!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!