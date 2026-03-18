Northern Virginia Section National Council of Negro Women Inc

Hosted by

Northern Virginia Section National Council of Negro Women Inc

About this event

Northern Virginia Section Jazz Soiree Brunch

3111 Fairview Park Dr

Falls Church, VA 22042, USA

General Admission
$120

Enjoy full access to the brunch buffet, live jazz entertainment, dancing, and vendor marketplace.

Student/Youth Ticket
$80

A special reduced rate for students and youth to experience the joy of jazz and community.

Bronze Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets and recognition in the event program.

Silver Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 tickets and recognition in the event program.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a table of 10 and recognition in the event program.

Vendor Marketplace Table
$150

Showcase your brand at our Jazz Soirée Brunch with a dedicated space to connect, sell, and engage with guests in a vibrant, upscale setting. Limited spots available—secure yours today!

Add a donation for Northern Virginia Section National Council of Negro Women Inc

$

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