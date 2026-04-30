NOVA Treatment Community Inc

Hosted by

NOVA Treatment Community Inc

About this event

NOVA Steps Toward Hope - A Mental Health and Recovery Walk.

515 Riverfront Dr

Omaha, NE 68102, USA

General Admission
$20

Admission for one participant to attend walk and post festival.

Children 12 and under.
Free

Children 12 and under free of charge, includes admission to walk and post festival.

Walk N' Wear Bundle
$30

Admission for one participant, post festival and event shirt ($40 value). Please identify size of shirt with purchase.

Steps for Hope Bundle
$45

Admission for two participants, post festival and two event shirts ($60 value). Please identify size of shirt with purchase.

Event Shirt
$20

Purchase of single event shirt. Please identify size of shirt with purchase.

Add a donation for NOVA Treatment Community Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!