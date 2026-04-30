NOVA Steps Toward Hope - A Mental Health and Recovery Walk.

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About this event
Admission for one participant to attend walk and post festival.
Children 12 and under free of charge, includes admission to walk and post festival.
Admission for one participant, post festival and event shirt ($40 value). Please identify size of shirt with purchase.
Admission for two participants, post festival and two event shirts ($60 value). Please identify size of shirt with purchase.
Purchase of single event shirt. Please identify size of shirt with purchase.
$
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