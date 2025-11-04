Nova Vita Raffle “Journey of the Smile” / Rifa Nova Vita “ Jornada de la Sonrisa”

Al comprar un boleto de la Jornada de la Sonrisa, no solo estás ayudando a cambiar la vida de un niño — ¡también tienes la oportunidad de ganar $500 en efectivo! 🎟💵

Cada boleto es una sonrisa, y cada sonrisa es un paso hacia un mundo más brillante. 🌍💛





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By purchasing a Journey of the Smile Ticket, you’re not only helping change a child’s life — you also get the chance to win $500 in cash! 🎟💵

Every ticket is a smile, every smile a step toward a brighter world. 🌍💛











