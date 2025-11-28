Novas Hoops

Spring 2026 - Novas Hoops Team Programs

Berkeley or nearby city

5th grade - GOLD Try-out Participant
$30

Tryout registration for the Novas Gold competitive teams. We highly recommend attending both sessions on Feb 1st (Berkeley HS) and 8th (Albany HS), 2026.

6th grade - GOLD Try-out Participant
$30

Tryout registration for the Novas Gold competitive teams. We highly recommend attending both sessions on Feb 1st (Berkeley HS) and 8th (Albany HS), 2026.

7th grade - GOLD Try-out Participant
$30

Tryout registration for the Novas Gold competitive teams. We highly recommend attending both sessions on Feb 1st (Berkeley HS) and 8th (Albany HS), 2026.

8th grade - GOLD Try-out Participant
$30

Tryout registration for the Novas Gold competitive teams. We highly recommend attending both sessions on Feb 1st (Berkeley HS) and 8th (Albany HS), 2026.

5th grade- RISING team deposit
$30

Hold a spot on our Rising Team.


6th grade- RISING team deposit
$30

Hold a spot on our Rising Team.

7th grade- RISING team deposit
$30

Hold a spot on our Rising Team.

8th grade- RISING team deposit
$30

Hold a spot on our Rising Team.

