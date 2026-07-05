Novas Potluck Picnic in the Park (Spring & Summer 2026 Teams)

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About this event
The Novas staff will provide pizza, drinks, and paper goods.
Each player and one parent/caregiver are included.
If additional family members will be joining us, we kindly ask for an $8 contribution per person to help cover food and event costs
The Novas staff will provide pizza, drinks, and paper goods.
Each player and one parent/caregiver are included.
If additional family members will be joining us, we kindly ask for an $8 contribution per person to help cover food and event costs
$
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