A group of young girls in matching t-shirts pose for a photo in front of a dark building.
Novas Hoops

Hosted by

Novas Hoops

About this event

Novas Potluck Picnic in the Park (Spring & Summer 2026 Teams)

2720 Hillegass Ave

Berkeley, CA 94705, USA

Spring/Summer Novas Player
Free
Parent/Caregiver (1 per player included)
Free
Additional Adult(s)
Pay what you can

The Novas staff will provide pizza, drinks, and paper goods.

Each player and one parent/caregiver are included.


If additional family members will be joining us, we kindly ask for an $8 contribution per person to help cover food and event costs

Additional Kid(s)
Pay what you can

The Novas staff will provide pizza, drinks, and paper goods.

Each player and one parent/caregiver are included.


If additional family members will be joining us, we kindly ask for an $8 contribution per person to help cover food and event costs

Add a donation for Novas Hoops

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!