Novato High Graduation Seat Auction

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Starting bid
A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.
Starting bid
A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.
Starting bid
A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.
Starting bid
A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.
Starting bid
A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.
Starting bid
A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.
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