Hosted by

Novato High Boosters Club and Novato High PTSA

About this event

Sales closed

Novato High Graduation Seat Auction

Pick-up location

625 Arthur St, Novato, CA 94947, USA

Graduation Package #1 item
Graduation Package #1
$750

Starting bid

A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.

Graduation Package #2 item
Graduation Package #2
$750

Starting bid

A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.

Graduation Package #3 item
Graduation Package #3
$750

Starting bid

A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.

Graduation Package #4 item
Graduation Package #4
$750

Starting bid

A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.

Graduation Package #qw5 item
Graduation Package #qw5
$750

Starting bid

A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.

Graduation Package #6 item
Graduation Package #6
$750

Starting bid

A package that includes 5 reserved and shaded bleacher seats for the 2026 Novato High graduation ceremony as well as 5 Novato High cushioned seat pads and one reserved parking space.

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